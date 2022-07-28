BLACKPINK’s Comeback Music Video Will Have YG Entertainment’s Highest Production Budget Ever





Filming for BLACKPINK’s next music video is reportedly already underway. Earlier this month, they also finished recording their next album. FBLACKPINK’s years received an intriguing update on July 26 from YG Entertainment. The four-girl group is filming the music video for their upcoming comeback. What’s more intriguing is that the upcoming video will have the highest budget of any project the agency has ever undertaken. It demonstrates the agencies’ dedication to making girl group Kill This Love’s musical comeback a delight for all. Much to the delight of fans, the agency also confirmed that the group would return the following month. Fans have endured two long years of waiting (and several rumors), and now, NOIRPINKThe official return of s is finally getting closer. The album, which was released in Korea on October 2, 2020, was the last album by the four-member girl group. Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa have since engaged in solo projects while occasionally releasing a few collaborations with Western musicians. YG Entertainment’s announcement of the group’s biggest production to date has sparked a passionate appeal to the enthusiasm of BLINK’s fanbase worldwide. The Ice Cream musicians have almost finished recording their new album and are already in the process of making their music video. BLINKs were thrilled with the news, especially because the agency flex3xed the production budget. Although the cost was not specifically stated, some of BLACKPINK’s music videos cost up to 500 million KRW (about 382,015 USD). Also Read: Lisa BLACKPINK Discovers Italian Culture and Heritage While Visiting BVLGARI Events as Global Ambassador The girl groups’ lavish music videos are one of the main reasons that attract followers. Girl group How You Like That are known for their elaborate music videos that feature diamond-studded floats, huge traps and spectacular sets. Also, Lisas LALISA and BLACKPINK were both nominated for Best Metaverse Performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which sent BLINK’s happiness skyrocketing. The release of the group’s most recent song is another factor fueling the frenzy. During their in-game concert, The Virtual, the four-girl group teamed up with PUBG MOBILE and stunned fans with an unreleased song named Ready for Love. On July 29 at 1 p.m. KST, the music video for Ready for Love will be released. Follow Blackpink on: For more updates check outGoogle News Related

