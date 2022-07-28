Weekly box office: Shamshera’s disastrous opening adds to Bollywood woes [Exclusive]

It’s been another disastrous week for Hindi Films. The highly anticipated Hindi solo release, Yash Raj Films



shamshera

bites the dust with depressing numbers at the box office. The grim storyline continued after the debacles of the past week



Blow: The first case

and



Shabaash Mithu. What went wrong? Trade Specialist



Girish Wankhede

written exclusively for



Filmibeatexplaining the debacle.

shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor’s prime period action flick had everything a potential blockbuster deserves, save for its poor writing. This is the fourth consecutive flop for Yash Raj Films after



Bunty Aur Babli 2,



Jayeshbhai Jordaar

and



Samrat Prithviraj. With this failed venture, it’s high time we opened up to reinvent ourselves for new-age audiences wary of bulky, soulless drama.

Shamshera Opening Weekend Collections

shamshera

opened on Friday, July 22 with box office figures of Rs 10.25 crore, which was not bad compared to the first day’s collection of Rs 10.50 crore from



Gangubai Kathiawadi

and Rs 14.11 crore from



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But finally, the critics of



shamshera

and word of mouth was negative. The collections could not grow the first weekend. On Saturday July 23,



shamsheraCollections of stood at a dismal Rs 10.5 crore and on Sunday July 24, the film generated Rs 11 crore – making the opening weekend of



shamshera

stand at Rs 31.75 crore. It was well below expectations and a clear mandate from the public that they rejected the film. At this time, WhatsApp messages from



shamshera

being a Hindu-phobic movie was already doing the rounds.

Shamshera Collections First Monday

Then it was the first Monday (July 25), which sets the course for each outing for another week in a row. It should logically represent at least 50% of its Opening Day collections. But



shamshera

collected a measly Rs 2.5 crore making it a big disappointment. The four-day box office collection of



shamshera

now sits at Rs 34.25 crore, which is quite concerning considering the cost of landing around Rs 150 crore.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu

The collection of the first week of the previous Hindi version of Rajkummar Rao



Blow: The first case

was Rs 8 crore, making it a legit FLOP. Another disaster of the same week was the star of Taapsee Pannu



Shabaash Mithuwhich raised Rs 2 crore in its first week and declared a FLOP.



Thor: Love and Thunder

generated Rs 93.50 crore during its two-week run in India, making it a HIT.



Jugjug Jeeyo

raised Rs 78.50 crore during its four-week run, making it another FLOP.

Coming Soon – Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona

Friday (July 29) will see the heady mix of Hindi and regional Indian cinema.



The Return of Villain Ek

is the Hindi sequel to the 2014 super hit



Ek naughty

and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

So is the Kannada movie



Vikrant Rona

starring Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, which is released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. So this is the Telugu movie



Ramarao on duty

with Ravi Teja and a Malayalam film



Papapan

with Suresh Gopi.

Also, the third installment of the superhit Marathi franchise



time passes

comes out like



hobby 3

with Prathamesh Parab and Hruta Durgule.

The



shamshera

the jolt is indeed huge and the week ahead is NOT so bright for Hindi cinema either. The average advertising design and the lack of visibility of



Return of the Villains

is not a good sign. Indeed, the visibility quotient of



Vikrant Rona

is bigger and it also boasts of the presence of Salman Khan in its promotional event.

Overall sentiment for movies this week seems weak and that’s alarming.

