Why Facebook’s Q2 Ads Drop Should Make Hollywood Nervous

Major entertainment studios are pinning their streaming success on tiered advertising platforms – and the tech industry is showing warning signs

And studio heads should be really nervous about the social media giant’s warning on Wednesday that revenue through September will decline even further, somewhere in the $26-28.5 billion range, missing the $30 billion-plus that Wall Street foresaw. There’s a confluence of reasons: consumers are in belt-tightening mode, companies are reining in advertising spend, and a strong dollar has eroded the value of overseas sales.

Hollywood is expected to be very nervous about Facebook’s first-ever second-quarter revenue drop on Wednesday, a painful benchmark prompted by a sharp decline in ad sales as the economy teeters toward a recession.

Those aren’t exactly the economic terms that big entertainment companies, which depend on advertisers to sell everything from luxury cars to campaign promises, want to hear at a time when they’re trying to convince investors that streaming options at more levels will increase the number of subscribers. It throws into chaos expectations that streaming ad spending was expected to rise nearly 40% this year to $21.2 billion – double what was reported in 2020, according to youo IAB, sponsor of NewFronts.

The Facebook and Instagram parent company reported second-quarter earnings of $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, from $3.61 per share last year, on revenue of $28.82 billion. dollars, up from $29.08 billion a year ago. Both results missed Wall Street projections for $2.54 a share and revenue of $28.9 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

Metas shares slid 4.6% to $161.79 in after-hours trading, well off the 52-week high of $384.33. It was the first time the tech giant reported lower second-quarter revenue, and the company also predicted third-quarter growth could plummet even further.

“This is a time that demands more intensity, and I expect us to do more with less,” Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told analysts on Wednesday. echoing comments he recently made to employees.

More intensity? Maybe he wasn’t Listen to Richard Greenfield at Lightshed Partners, which has been warning the advertising market for months. Or MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, who warned CEOs to start focusing on the coming recession that won’t ignore media companies. Or the dozens of other analysts who have shown signs of apprehension that an advertising crisis will ripple through technology, streamers and legacy entertainment brands.

Greenfield said all of Hollywood’s studios remained financially tied to the dwindling multichannel video package as their streaming services bled money to the tune of billions of dollars a year. Worse still, traditional television audiences are aging and offer only “narrow reach” to advertisers.

“The same older eyeballs see the same ads over and over again,” he said. “Brands want to reach consumers on ad-supported streaming services. Unfortunately, there simply aren’t enough impressions of long-form, premium content (time spent on ad-supported SVOD services) available for transfer tens of billions of advertising dollars from linear television.

Nathanson Friday’s report began as a story of a family summer vacation, then shifted its focus to recession-related concerns among investors in the media and entertainment industry.

We think media investors are feeling something similar as they try to decipher the timing and shape of a potential economic downturn, he said. To be clear, these worries are not fanciful. On the contrary, a multitude of concerning advertising data points, especially from digital companies so far, are driving this anxiety.

Nathanson added to the angst felt in media companies about a looming recession: Are we there yet? Anyone with young children knows how hearing this question over and over again on a road trip can tire out even the calmest driver. The Federal Reserve is trying to fighting an official economic downturn with another interest rate hike on Wednesday.