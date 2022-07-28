Ultimate Jeopardy! : Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will share hosting duties





For more than a year, only one question arose for Jeopardy fans! could never seem to get a straight answer to: Who would succeed longtime host Alex Trebek after he dies, becoming the new face of the popular game show? First came a rotating cast of temporary hosts, including LeVar Burton, who had a legion of online fans spurring him on as a permanent pick, and Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who followed his stint as host with an offer to the US Senate. Then the show announced its succession plan, its executive producer, Mike Richards, would take over as host during the regular season, while Mayim Bialik would record prime-time specials. That plan imploded after revelations that Richards had made offensive comments on a podcast. To fill the hosting void, the program then turned to Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings, asking them to temporarily fill and distribute hosting duties. It was a temporary arrangement that was extended, and on Wednesday the show made it permanent, opting for the status quo over another major shake-up.

I write today with the exciting news that we have finalized and signed deals with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! in the future, the show’s executive producer, Michael Davies, wrote in an announcement posted on the show’s website.

The rationale for two hosts, he explained, was the shows’ rapidly expanding brand, which includes a Celebrity Jeopardy! spin-off and a second chance tournament that invites the best competitors to come back to compete. The thing is, we have so much Jeopardy! to do, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise,” Davies wrote. Jennings will host the regular season shows through December and Bialik will take over in January, according to the announcement. In a gesture to the show’s loyal but vocal fans, Davies sought to reassure them that we know you value consistency, so we won’t be constantly flip-flopping with hosts and keeping you updated on the host schedule. .

But as the show struggled to find its footing behind the scenes, it continued to generate excitement and ratings with a string of star contestants. In a single season, four new champions were added to all-time shows ranking, fueling many theories among fans as to what is behind the new winning streak. For a time, the rising stardom of the winning contestants, including Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, provided a welcome distraction from the lack of clarity around who would become the permanent face of the show. Jennings remains the champion with the most consecutive wins (74) and the most money earned in regular season games ($2.5 million) in broadcast history. Bialik, Ph.D. in neuroscience and is best known for her role as a scientist on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, made it clear early on that she wanted the job permanently, although she had to balance it with the demands of her career. sitcom Call Me Kat, and has come under fire for endorsing a supplement for brain health for a company that settled a lawsuit accusing it of false advertising. Jennings has also come under fire for old social media posts, apologize for tweeting artless and insensitive stuff after it was initially revealed as a Jeopardy! guest host after Trebeks’ death. After Richards’ departure, Davies, a veteran game show producer who developed the original American version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, temporarily took over as executive producer and that job too, soon became permanent. Under Davies, the show worked to expand beyond its traditional structure and to cater to its passionate fans, announcing daily stats for each contestant and, on Wednesday, a new podcast. And there are more promotions to come. Bialik will host Celebrity Jeopardy!, which debuts on ABC in September, while Jennings will host the first Second Chance Tournament, as well as the upcoming Tournament of Champions. In his announcement, Davies hinted that there could be more spinoffs, noting that Bialik would also host a few new tournaments, in addition to the college championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/27/arts/television/jeopardy-ken-jennings-mayim-bialik.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos