Padres Daily: Clevinger’s Happy Burden; Voit’s Greatest (Short) Hits; Alfaro’s rebound; Stammen to fight

Hello from Detroit,

Let’s assume for now that the Padres are heading to the playoffs.

Despite what it may give or what I’ve read on social media and in the many emails you’ve been kind enough to send, the idea isn’t that far-fetched. The Padres have 11 games above .500, should improve their offense via trade over the coming week and should pick up Fernando Tatis Jr. shortly after.

And yesterday was a good day. They won while the three teams immediately behind them in the National League wild card race all lost.

So let’s go ahead and give Nick Martinez the benefit of the doubt when he says: The second half (of the season), every win matters. It doesn’t matter who you face.

This quote is in my game history (here) of the Padres’ 6-4 win over the Tigers in 10 innings. This story also contains details on the good and bad sides of the Padres’ first-ever victory in Detroit.

But let’s talk here about what could be a significant development, especially if we assume it will matter in late September and October.

Mike Clevinger looks capable of being whatever the Padres acquired him, if only two years later.

It looked like Clev, Bob Melvin said of Clevinger’s seven innings pitched last night. Today looked like vintage Clev I’ve seen on the other side for years.

The Padres traded a slew of prospects and quality young major leaguers to Cleveland at the August 2020 trade deadline to secure one of the best starters in baseball. They expected Clevinger to combine with Dinelson Lamet to give them a tremendous 1-2 punch that could help them take on the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Neither pitcher came out of the regular season healthy. Elbow issues sidelined the two, although Clevinger did attempt an inning in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

It’s not lost on Clevinger that the Padres sold part of the farm for him (and the same day he had Tommy John surgery that November announced they had signed him to an 11-year contract). .5 million over two years, even if he would be unable to step in 21).

That’s why I tried to pitch with a ripped UCL in the playoffs, he said last night. I feel that weight and I like having that burden on my shoulders. I mean, it’s something I don’t take lightly, and I want to show that I’m here for a reason.

The reality is at least relative to the first two months of the season, things haven’t been going so well for the rotation lately. It can only help if Clevinger continues to progress.

Last night, albeit against a mediocre team, he went through the first six innings on 65 pitches. The Tigers scored twice in the seventh. It was the fourth time in five starts that he had gone at least six innings and the third quality start in that span. It was the first time he had played seven rounds since 2020.

Clevinger actually wasn’t thrilled with the shape of some of his pitches and the speed of others last night. He was happy with his command. And that’s a good thing, because that’s been his trademark throughout his career, but it’s something he struggled with coming back from surgery and having this season cut short by knee injuries. and ankle and a bout with the flu.

Said Melvin: It’s going to be big for us and maybe a little cooler leaving late and having a few times where we had to close it.

The big court

Luke Voit rounded second base just over a jog on his way to third.

Then he saw the baseball, which he had thrown 427 feet to a spot just to the right of a sign indicating it was 420 feet from home plate, was thrown back into the infield. Voit stopped, retreated to the bag, stared in disbelief at the Padres’ dugout and placed his hands on his helmet.

There can’t be anyone paying attention who doesn’t know what Voit was thinking as he stood in that pose for several seconds.

Still? Still?!

Again, Voit hit a ball long distance and didn’t get a home run. A replay review confirmed the ball bounced off the top of the green padding on the walls and came back into play, so it was just a two-run brace that put the Padres up 2-0 in the third. sleeve.

He didn’t catch it, so I guess there’s a positive to it, Voit said of Tigers center fielder Riley Green, who made a good effort on the ball. I do not know. Frustrating season when it comes to this. I thought I hit him like on the friggin hitters eye. It’s just like, what else do I have to do?

Well, on his return to the dugout after scoring, he did a series of push-ups. Above all, he kept his sense of humor.

Projected distances, as measured by Statcast, are the distance a ball would travel if it had been allowed to hit the ground unhindered.

This is why Voit could hit a projected ball 427 feet and not make it leave a stadium in which the deepest dimension is 420 feet.

His practice would have been a circuit in any other ballpark. In addition, no other ball hit so far had been a home run this season. The second longest? Ha-Seong Kims doubled from 426 feet on July 12 at Coors Field.

That kind of year for us, Voit said.

It is true that Kim had quite a few well-hit balls caught or stayed in play.

But Seeing Bad Luck is on another level.

Last night was the second night in a row that Voit hit a ball into the vastness of Comerica Park and ended up with a brace. His 416-foot shot hit the base of the wall in right center field on Monday.

Through Monday, 835 balls had been hit from at least 416 feet and 806 were home runs.

The big Missourian who was so excited to get a fresh start in San Diego and crash for his new team after being acquired from the Yankees in a trade in March has 12 home runs, second most on the Padres behind Manny Machados 16. But Voit feels like he should have at least half a dozen more.

Of the 13 balls he hit from at least 387 feet, eight (61%) were home runs. That’s nine percent below the league average. Additionally, his .566 batting average on balls he hit at at least 100 mph is 18 points below the league average. (That’s 55 points shy of Machados’ average on such balls.)

Clutch turnaround

Jorge Alfaro wasn’t happy after striking out three Monday, including twice for the third out in an inning with a runner in scoring position. On the night he chased five of eight pitches he saw outside the strike zone and missed four of his 10 swings.

Even before the receiver with the penchant for game-breaking hits made two runs with a 10e-Single round, last night was so much better.

Alfaro tied on eight pitches in the second inning, had an RBI double in the third, and ended up chasing just two of nine pitches out of bounds and missing three of his 12 shots.

Simplify, says Alfaro. Sometimes we just get in trouble when we like (try) to hit the ball a mile away. That’s when the bad times come. I was working with Michael (Brdar, the Padres’ batting coach) earlier. We just tried to simplify everything, just try to find good ground and put the gun on the ball.

Alfaro spoke on the phone with his private striking coach, Lorenzo Garmendia, on Monday evening. They shared videos and talked about some exercises that Alfaro could try. Alfaro took the early bus to Comerica Park yesterday afternoon and before his pre-match meeting with Clevinger he spent time with Brdar.

I (did) a lot of work, Alfaro said. I would say it worked.

Hit different

Normally, batting practice is among the most mundane daily occurrences in a ballpark. In fact, more and more players are ditching BP in the field to work against a machine in the batting cage. Machado, for his part, rarely takes to the field before games.

What happened yesterday, however, was pretty exciting.

You can read about it in my notebook (here), which also had encouraging news for the Padres about a few relievers.

The last state of the tribe?

Reliever Craig Stammen doesn’t know when he’ll start pitching again, but he was ready to say something yesterday that he wasn’t sure he’d say shortly after going on the disabled list.

I will be back at some point this year, Stammen said. I will smile and bear it to make it work.

He said the MRI on his right shoulder when he was arrested earlier this month did not look promising. But he was injected with platelet-rich plasma and joined the team in Detroit on Monday.

He did not specify what injury it was.

Shoulder pain, he said. I am a 38 year old pitcher.

Stammen, whose 327 appearances since 2017 are ninth in the majors, is in the final year of his contract. As well as him and his wife considering the fact that his eldest will start school next year, Stammen said whether he continues to pitch after 2022 will be partly determined by how well he is able to finish this season. .

That’s certainly a big part of it, he said. I don’t want to be pitching hanging by a thread. In my mind, I want to cast forever. I don’t know if my mind will determine that.

Small bites

The Padres have played in more overtime games and won more than any other team this season. Their 10-3 record (.769 winning percentage) is third best behind the Mets (9-1, .900) and Guardians (7-2, .778).

Machado went 2-for-5 last night, his second multi-hit game in three days. He has played 28 multi-hit games this season, but has only played two in his first 19 games due to a left ankle injury. Machado appeared to be walking well as he left the clubhouse late last night despite twisting his ankle as he missed a grounder in the 10e inning.

Jake Cronenworth was 0 for 2 but walked twice and was hit by a pitch last night. He’s reached base in 12 of the last 13 games. In that streak, he’s batting .222 (10 for 45) with .390 on-base percentage.

Jurickson Profar traveled 109 feet to make that catch for the first out late in the ninth inning. Here’s the crazy thing: This fly ball supposedly has an 85% capture probability. Yes indeed. Profar reached a maximum sprint speed of 29.6 feet per second while running to make the game, which is about elite speed. Profars route was a bit circuitous, but the capture probability and other expected stats certainly have their limits.

Alright, that’s it for me. Game day today.

Speak to you tomorrow.