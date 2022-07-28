‘Great British Bake-Off’ judge Paul Hollywood reveals his best recipes in ‘Bake’

For fans of the Great British Bake-Off, Paul Hollywood needs no introduction. The celebrity chef and judge is known for his handshake of approval for the most magnificent baked goods.

Stemming from decades of cooking experience from his father’s bakery to Britain’s finest hotels, Hollywood has compiled his skills into his first new cookbook in five years, Bake: My Best Recipes for Classics.

Hollywood says the gourmet recipes mix up everything he loves to eat, including pizza, donuts, cookies, pies and classic cakes.

The recipes themselves are recipes I’ve known for most of my life, says Hollywood. I just wanted to revisit some of them because they’ve changed slightly over the years Some of the bakers that come to the tent started bringing those classics again and I had forgotten about them and I thought, I have to revisit them because they are such beautiful things to eat.

Many Hollywood recipes mix butter and margarine. Butter, Hollywood explains, provides flavor and mixing it into margarine or shortening provides a flaky texture. Hollywood also suggests using superfine sugar instead of granulated sugar. Superfine sugar can make the baking process smoother, while granulated sugar adds crunch to the dough.

For new bakers, Hollywood suggests making the Victoria Sandwhich, which uses flour, butter, baking powder, eggs and sugar. After baking the cake in two pans, spread raspberry jam on one cake, then place the other cake on top to make a sandwich.

It is this recipe that you can throw together. You put it all in a bowl and just mix it all up and it works wonders, says Hollywood.

Bread, another addition to the cookbook, was one of the first things Hollywood learned to make growing up in her father’s bakery. He still follows his father’s techniques today, using a slow-speed mixing method, which Hollywood claims creates a creamy batter. Fast mixing speeds build heat in the dough, causing it to grow quickly and lose flavor.

As Hollywood writes in Bake, bread tells us a lot about the history of society. For example, he says, the unleavened breads or dishes used by the Israelites could indicate that they moved around frequently. Meanwhile, the Egyptians, along with the Romans and Greeks, had ovens and produced airy breads.

This is the story of the human, he says. It’s our DNA. It’s our culture around the world. It’s fascinating.

Of all the recipes in the book, Hollywood’s favorite is sourdough. When developing the recipe, he wanted it to be accessible and bulletproof. It took Hollywood a while to get the ingredients and the timing right and the end result is a recipe he is most proud of.

When you think of baking, whether it’s a cake or a loaf or whatever, it’s the thing that sits in the middle of the table. Bread is the focal point, says Hollywood. If you have a cake, then it sits in the middle. So baking is a pretty big thing in our history, and I think that’s the thing that everyone should really care about and hopefully enjoy.

Book extract: “Pastry: my best recipes for the classics”

By Paul Hollywood

Victoria Sandwich

If you are new to baking, this should be your very first cake. If you succeed, everything else will be easy. You can make a Victoria sandwich using the all-in-one method, where you mix everything together in one bowl at the same time, but I encourage you to cream the fats and sugar together before adding the eggs, flour and yeast, as you will learn a lot about baking this way. Baking is a science. That’s why, if possible, I prefer to weigh the eggs first, then adjust the amounts of the other ingredients to get the perfect balance. I like to use half margarine for a lighter texture and half butter for a rich flavor. Traditionally, it’s filled only with preserves, but if you’re feeling indulgent, feel free to add whipped cream or buttercream.

810 slices

4 large eggs (in their shells)

1 cup (about 240 g) superfine sugar

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons (about 240 g) all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 stick (about 120 g) unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the molds

1 stick (about 120g) margarine, softened

To finish

cup (125g) raspberry jam (good quality)

A little caster sugar, for sprinkling

Heat your oven to 350F. Grease two 8-inch (20 cm) cake pans and line the bottoms with parchment paper. First weigh the eggs (in their shells), then weigh the same amount of sugar and flour. For butter and margarine, half the weight of eggs is needed.

In a large bowl, cream the butter, margarine and sugar using an electric whisk until the color is pale and light and fluffy (1). Scrape down sides of bowl and beat again.

Whisk the eggs together in a pitcher, then gradually add to the mixture, beating well after each addition (2). Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix again. Sift the flour and baking powder over the surface of the mixture and gently fold in using a large metal spoon (3).

Divide the mixture between the prepared cake pans. To make sure the cakes are exactly the same size, you can weigh the cake mix in each pan. Gently smooth the surface with the back of the spoon to level it (4).

Bake in the center of the oven for 25 minutes until puffed, golden and the cakes spring back in the center when touched lightly with your fingertips. They should be slightly tapered away from the edges of the pan. Leave the cakes in the molds for 5 minutes, then remove them to a wire rack. Let cool completely.

When they are cold, enclose the cakes with raspberry jam and sprinkle the top with a little caster sugar.

Excerpt from “Bake: My Best Recipes for the Classics”. Copyright (c) 2022 by Paul Hollywood. Used with permission from the publisher, Bloomsbury. All rights reserved.