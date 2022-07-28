Entertainment
Take a journey through Indian culture, dance and music with Beyond Bollywood
By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
MUMBAI MASALA
When: until Sunday August 28
Where: Proud City, 1 Mark Lane,
Opposite Fenchurch Street Station, London EC3R 7AH
What: Bollywood’s spiced new immersive music experience, featuring hip shaking dances, heartbreaking romance, hilarious comedy and delicious food.
www.proudcabaret.com
RIZWAN-MUAZZAM QAWWAL
When: Saturday July 30
Where: St Georges Bristol, Great George Street, Bristol BS1 5RR; and Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG
What: The globally acclaimed nephews of the late Qawwali Grand Maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan return to the UK for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience of enchanting, majestic and intoxicating Sufi music.
www.asianartsagency.co.uk
EK SHAAM QUEEN OF LEGEND OF SOUFI MUSIC ABIDA PARVEEN JI KE NAAM
When: Saturday July 30
Where: Elliot Hall at the Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA
What: A special tribute dedicated to the great Sufi Abida Parveen, headlined by rising singing star Tahseen Sakina, who is also a student of the music legend.
www.harrowarts.com
VISHAL & SHEYKHAR LIVE
When: Sunday July 31
Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: The hugely popular Bollywood duo return with a full live band to perform their greatest hits, in what promises to be an explosive gig.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
DILJIT DOSANJH
When: Friday August 12
Where: The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES
What: The Punjabi music superstar is embarking on a major UK tour and will be performing his greatest hits with a full live band. Check the website for other tour dates in Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.
www.diljitdosanjh.co.uk
SAMSARA
When: Thursday August 18 Saturday August 20
Where: The Lyceum, 30b Grindlay Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AX
What: British-Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan team up for this moving contemporary dance duo, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Travel west, which sees a mythological narrative that brings East and West together. The performance is part of the Edinburgh International Festival.
www.eif.co.uk
TALVIN SINGH AND FRIENDS
When: Saturday August 20
Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: Internationally acclaimed British tabla maestro Talvin Singh and acclaimed guest musicians deliver a unique performance. The Aakash Odedra company will present a dance performance before the show.
www.curveonline.co.uk
THEATER
PI LIFE
When: Until Sunday 30 October
Where: Wyndhams Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Play based on the Yann Martels Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the only human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they fight to survive on an epic journey across the ocean.
www.lifeofpionstage.com
FOSTER
When: Until Saturday August 6
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: Ambreen Razia’s new play is a touching and hopeful drama about a working-class Muslim family as they tackle duty, dependency and the battle to rebuild themselves.
www.bushtheatre.co.uk
HUNTING HARES
When: Until Saturday August 13
Where: Young Vic, 66 The Cut, Waterloo, London SE1 8LZ
What: Award-winning theater production about a West Bengal factory worker, who is recruited to write a play for a popular actress and sees it as a chance to speak out against injustice. The world premiere stars Ayesha Dharker, Zainab Hasan, Scott Karim, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel and Irfan Shamji.
www.youngvic.org
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD
When: Wednesday August 24 Saturday September 3
Where: Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT
What: The popular show returns to the West End. It takes audiences on a journey through Indian culture, dance and music, while showcasing the vibrancy and beauty of Bollywood.
www.sadlerswells.com
THE COMEDY
VIR DAS: WANTED
When: Wednesday August 3 Sunday August 28
Where: Pleasance Beneath, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ
What: Acclaimed Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das brings his brand new laugh-filled show to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and tackles important social issues head-on.
www.edfringe.com
SUNIL PATEL: FASTER HORSES
When: Wednesday August 3 Sunday August 28
Where: Comedy Monkey Barrel, 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QR
What: Rising British comedy star Sunil Patel performs his new stand-up show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he discusses everything from crypto bros to his own bankrupt business ventures.
www.edfringe.com
KAI SAMRA: NATIVE
When: Wednesday August 3 Sunday August 28
Where: Pleasance Dome, 1 Bristo Square, Edinburgh EH8 9AL
What: After his critically acclaimed Soho Theater Live Amazon comedy special, award-winning comedian Kai Samra returns with an all-new stand-up show about race, class, immigration, youth homelessness, India and the indie-rock bands of 2010.
www.edfringe.com
PAUL SINHA: A SINHA LIFE
When: Thursday August 4 Sunday August 28
Where: New Town Theatre, Freemasons Hall, 96 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3DH
What: Popular comedian Paul Sinha returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a hilarious show full of surprises, which demonstrates that Parkinson’s disease hasn’t robbed him of his stand-up ability, but has enhanced it.
www.edfringe.com
ROMESH RANGANATHAN THE CYNICS MIXTAPE
When: Wednesday August 3 Thursday August 4
Where: The Hawth, Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ
What: The stand-up comedian delivers a brutally honest, laugh-filled show about all the things he finds unacceptable, including why trying to save the environment is a scam and why none of us are truly free.
www.romeshranganathan.co.uk
NISH KUMAR YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL
When: Thursday August 18
Where: Weymouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED
What: The popular new stand-up show from the stand-up comedians tackles important topics like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he takes it personally.
www.nishkumar.co.uk
CLASSES
FREE BHARATNATYAM LESSONS
When: Wednesdays August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Thursdays August 4, 11, 18, 25
Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE
What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham organizes free weekly dance lessons at its premises. Participants must register in advance and will be allocated seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
www.eventbrite.com
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASSES
When: Saturdays August 6, 13, 20, 27
Where: CRATE, 35 St. James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Fun Bollywood dance class focused on movement and mindfulness.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKING CLASS
When: Sunday August 21
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A visit to the local Indian shop to learn about the ingredients will be followed by a hands-on lesson to learn how to prepare a variety of Indian dishes.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com
