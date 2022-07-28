PHOTOS: A NEW MagicBand+ Scavenger Hunt is live at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





MagicBand+ has officially launched at Disney World, and we’re having fun with all the new features! These groups can interact with nighttime shows around the station, bring character statues to life, and immerse us even more in the world of star wars. And, speaking of star warsfind out how MagicBand+ made us Batuu Bounty Hunters today! We arrived at Star Wars: At the Edge of the Galaxy in Disney’s Hollywood Studios with one mission: find the bounties! To participate in this mission, we needed a MagicBand+, as well as an update to the Play Disney Parks app. Of course, we weren’t the only ones with this mission. Many guests joined us in the Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Guild. (More the merrier, the merrier!) Remember those hedges blocking the area in front of Savi’s studio? This is exactly where you will find the Job Board! We scanned our MagicBand+, were assigned a target, and began our mission. Your MagicBand+ lights up to show you where your target is. Red means you’re moving away, green means you’re getting closer, and purple means you’ve located your target! If you’re having trouble, don’t worry, we’ve caught Cast Members helping out the guests. After finding our target, we scanned it into the Play Disney Parks app! There are 20 bounty missions, so you can easily spend a lot of time enjoying this new feature. So if this sounds like a fun activity, be sure to head over to Galaxy’s Edge to give it a try! To do this, keep in mind that you will need a MagicBand+. We’ve seen them in parks and online. And be sure to check if you’re eligible for a discount on your MagicBand+! Read This Before Buying MagicBand+ in Disney World If you’re not quite ready to buy MagicBand+, don’t worry. Disney just released a bunch of regular MagicBand designs. And, as always, stay tuned to AllEars for the latest Disney news! How MagicBand+ differs from regular MagicBands Join the AllEars.net newsletter for the free list of the best Hollywood Studios snacks! Click here to start! Will you buy a MagicBand+? Let us know in the comments! Post a comment

