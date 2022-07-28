‘Light & Magic’ traces the visual effects revolution from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Jurassic Park’





The Disney+ production begins with two full episodes dedicated to the making of “Star Wars” and how director George Lucas essentially had to create the device to pull off these ambitious special effects from scratch. It culminates in the transformational adoption of computer-generated visual effects, where, as director James Cameron notes, “the only limit is money and imagination.”

In between, Kasdan offers a thoughtful, often funny, and meticulously detailed look at the art of special effects, the small group of wizards Lucas enlisted – and the influences, from “King Kong” to “The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad.” , which inspired them to start tinkering with home movies at an early age – and the evolution of cinema as effects matured and a blockbuster mentality took hold.

Looking back, the key decision came when Lucas chose to officially build the team he had assembled by creating Industrial Light and Magic, the company that became the go-to visual effects source for much of the film industry and a pioneer in the innovations that followed. Speaking of the ILM process, director JJ Abrams describes it as “that rare magic trick where the technique is as good as the illusion.”

Using landmark films to drive the narrative forward, from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ to ‘Star Wars’ sequels, ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ to ‘Jurassic Park’, Kasdan incorporates dazzling behind-the-scenes glimpses while devoting time to the colorful personalities that have become synonymous with special effects.

Discussions range from the absurd and technical – John Dykstra discussing the motion control system concocted to capture aerial combat footage in ‘Star Wars’ – to the amusing, like putting potatoes in the asteroid field “The Empire Strikes Back” or a “Raiders”-memorabilia inspired by how to melt a human head. The acclaimed filmmakers interviewed also reveal their sense of awe as moviegoers past and present, like Ron Howard recalling seeing “Star Wars” for the first time, leaving the theater and to have quickly lined up to see him again. . “Light & Magic” shares its DNA with the 2015 documentary “Raiders, Raptors and Rebels: Behind the Magic of ILM,” but it’s a deeper dive into the material, which celebrates special effects advancements while contemplating its meaning, their limits and the toll as physical crafts gave way to digital representations. “Visual effects create the magic that makes people want to go to the movies,” says Lucas, but his friend Steven Spielberg adds the caveat: “When the effects become the story, we’ve lost our way.” There is also an emotional side to the final hours, when the employees of the ILM model workshop have taken in hand the digital wave which is sweeping over them. After the stop-motion and creature effects, mastermind Phil Tippett got his first taste of digital dinosaurs on “Jurassic Park,” he told Spielberg, aptly, “I feel turned off.” Disney+ has been extremely crafty in turning what are essentially DVD extras into content for the streaming service (the making of “The Mandalorian” etc.), but “Light & Magic” feels like a more ambitious and sometimes almost deeply about not only how these advances came to be, but also how this technology has impacted the lives of those who created it. When visual effects ace Dennis Muren read the “Star Wars” script, he said, “‘I just thought, ‘That’s impossible.'” Now those dazzling images are taken for granted. “Light & Magic” documents how the impossible became possible, but to Kasdan’s credit, his efforts to shed light on magic don’t stop there. “Light & Magic” premieres July 27 on Disney+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/entertainment/light-and-magic-review/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos