Sumona Chakravarti reacts to FIR against Ranveer Singh: I am a woman but
Sumona Chakravarti has come forward in support of actor Ranveer Singh. On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she reacted to the FIRs against Ranveer.
Two FIRs have been filed against actor Ranveer Singh for the nude photoshoot he recently did for a magazine. The lawsuit filed against him states that Ranveer “hurt women’s feelings.” Now TV actor Sumona Chakravarti has come forward in support of Ranveer. Read also : Swara Bhasker calls out FIR on Ranveer Singh for nude photo shoot insanity, attributes it to ‘creeping unemployment’
Sumona first shared a news article about Ranveer on her Instagram Stories, which reads, “He hurt women’s feelings and insulted their modesty.” 2 cases filed against Ranveer Singh for nude photo shoot. She shared it, wrote, I am a woman. My modesty is also not insulted, not my feelings hurt. Sumona also shared a screenshot of her mother’s response to her previous Instagram stories on Ranveer. Her mom wrote, The photos were great. God knows what feelings were hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more. Sharing this, Sumona wrote, That’s what my mom, also a woman, had to say.
The written request was filed at Chembur Police Station by a Mumbai-based lawyer, Vedika Chaubey, who alleged in her complaint that the actor had hurt the feelings of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.
A Mumbai-based non-governmental organization (NGO) had approached Chembur Police with a complaint against the actor on Monday. Based on this, the police registered the FIR against Ranveer under various sections of the Indian penal code like 292 (sale of obscene books etc.), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and the provisions of the law on information technologies. An NGO official had alleged that the actor had hurt the feelings of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.
Ranveer Singh recently did a photoshoot for Paper magazine. In the photos, the actor posed on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. In one photo, Ranveer was sitting cross-legged, in another he was lying on the carpet, and in other photos the actor is posing with his hands up.
