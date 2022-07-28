Mumbai launches ‘Obscenity’ investigation against Bollywood star over nude photos





Police officers in Mumbai, India, deposit a first information report (FIR) which is the first action taken by police in a criminal investigation in India against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday accusing the star of ‘obscenity’ for recently posting nude photos of himself on his social media accounts, the Indian Express reported Wednesday. Police officers at Mumbai Police Station in Chembur deposit an FIR against Singh on July 26 after receiving a complaint from an unidentified 50-year-old citizen of Mumbai, Indian legal news site Bar & Bench reported. The Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that two people complained to Mumbai police over Ranveer’s nude photo posts on social media, prompting the FIR filing. pic.twitter.com/bk9OQW25XE — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 22, 2022 An FIR is a crucial document within the Indian criminal justice system, according to the website of the American non-profit organization Human Rights Initiative (HRI). ‘Only after the FIR was registered at the police station did the police initiate an investigation into the case’, HRI Remarks. “Ranveer Singh was convicted of obscenity under Sections 292, 294 of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] and 509 and 67(A) of [India] Information Technology (IT) Act”, India today magazine reportedJuly 26. Ranveer’s alleged act of “obscenity” stems from the complaint filed against him under Section 67 of India’s Information Technology Act. The section “provides penalties for the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form”, according to India today. “The provision states that whoever publishes or transmits, or causes to be published or transmitted in electronic form, any material which is lascivious or appeals to lascivious interest or if its effect is to tend to deprave and corrupt persons likely to view it, shall be punished with imprisonment for three years and a fine of five lakh rupees [$6263 USD] [sic]“, details the magazine. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) states the following about “obscenity”, according to India today: Under the IPC, the aspect of obscenity is covered by Sections 292 to 294. Section 292 deals with obscene books, pamphlets, papers, writings, drawings, paintings, pictures or figures. The section makes punishable the sale, rental, distribution, import, export, etc. of any book, pamphlet, paper, writing, drawing, painting, representation, figure or any other obscene object. [sic]. These are deemed obscene if they are lascivious or appeal to lustful interest or if their effect is such as to tend to deprave and corrupt those who may read, see or hear the subject matter. […] A breach of this article is punishable by imprisonment for two years and a fine of Rs 2000 [$25 USD] [sic]. Singh’s various social media accounts, including his official Twitter page, job nude photographs of the actor on July 22. The images were captured during a photo shoot Singh took part in for the American magazine PAPER. The magazine published the same nude photos of Singh on July 21 as part of a story she produced about the Bollywood star. PAPER acknowledged in his July 21 article that Singh was “stark naked” during his photo shoot for the magazine.

