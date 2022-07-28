Entertainment
Lawyer Extraordinary Woo And His Stars Top The Hottest Drama And Actor Rankings For Week 4 Soompi
Once again, ENA Advocate extraordinaire Woo has swept all the top spots on this week’s hottest drama and actor rankings!
For the fourth week in a row, lawyer extraordinaire Woo topped Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
Not only did Advocate Extraordinary Woo remain No. 1 on the Hottest Dramas list, but its stars also earned five of the top 10 spots on this week’s list of Hottest Drama Cast Members. Actors of dramas swept the top four spots, with Kang Tae Oh remaining #1, Jin Kyung at No. 2, Eun Bin Park at No. 3, and Joo Jong Hyuk at No. 4. Finally, Ha Yoon Kyung arrived at No. 7 for the week.
Meanwhile, tvNs Alchemy of Souls has retained its spot at No. 2 on the drama list, starring young so min and Lee Jae Wook staying strong at No. 6 and No. 8 respectively on the cast list.
In its final week of airing, SBS Why she? remained No. 3 on the drama list, while leading lady Seo Hyun Jin retained his place at No. 5 in the actor rankings and his co-star Heo Joon Ho followed at No. 10.
Finally, the tvN Standby maintained its position at No. 5 on the drama list during its last week on the air, and star seo-yeji remained steady at No. 9 on the cast list.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the third week of July are as follows:
- The extraordinary lawyer of ENA Woo
- tvN Alchemy of Souls
- SBS Why her?
- KBS2 Gold Mask
- tvN Eve
- KBS2 Jinxed at the start
- KBS2 Cafe Minamdang
- KBS2 is beautiful now
- KBS1 Bravo, my life
- MBC Doctor Lawyer
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week include:
- Kang Tae Oh (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Jin Kyung (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Park Eun Bin (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Joo Jong Hyuk (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Seo Hyun Jin (Why Her?)
- Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls)
- Ha Yoon Kyung (Lawyer Extraordinary Woo)
- Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls)
- Seo Ye Ji (Eve)
- Heo Joon Ho (Why Her?)
