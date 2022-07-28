Cardinals training camp notes, observations: Hollywood Brown expected to return soon





The Arizona Cardinals took the field at State Farm Stadium for the first time this summer on Wednesday and did so without wide receiver Marquise Brown. The Cardinals added Brown to the active/non-football injured list on Tuesday, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to pick up the offseason acquisition “as soon as possible.” Brown is listed with a hamstring injury, which Kingsbury said happened last week while the catcher was running. “We’re just being precautionary,” Kingsbury said. “We know when he’s training, he’s training hard and he’s going to work, so we want to make sure that when he comes back he’s going to be fully fit.” Brown was on the sidelines during practice. DeAndre Hopkins, cleared of the knee injury he suffered at State Farm Stadium in Week 14 last year, was in uniform and participating. Kingsbury said Hopkins wanted to work Wednesday, although the Cardinals are relieving him by considering his six-game suspension to start the year. Hopkins looked comfortable during the open game, even catching passes behind his back with his oven mitts on his hands. Scroll to continue Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated Camp Observations Center Rodney Hudson was on the court for the first time this offseason, as he considered retiring while missing OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Running back James Conner said he gave the “man in the middle” a big hug and thanked him for coming back. “I’m just glad Rodney is back,” Conner said. “We are all driven by the mission…He felt we were capable, we have a great team.” Safety Jalen Thompson said the plan at the moment is for him to call the defense this season for the first time in his career. Linebacker Jordan Hicks had the green dot in 2021, and linebackers are usually the ones with that responsibility. Kingsbury said there were several players the team believed could do it, singling out Thompson and safety Budda Baker. Thompson also said the defense was super competitive on Wednesday, noting the team has a lot to prove after last season ended. He and Baker were stealing, as the tandem appears to continue to be one of the most dynamic in the league. Thompson said one of his goals for 2022 is to win the Pro Bowl for the first time. Conner said he’s been thinking a lot about the Super Bowl in Arizona this season. “I don’t want anyone else using our dressing room to prepare for this game, it’s our dressing room.” The last two Super Bowls have been won by teams playing in their own buildings. The rookies showed promise on their first day of training camp. Tight end Trey McBride displayed impressive hands, while running back Keaontay Ingram burst in remarkable fashion. Also of note was linebacker Cameron Thomas’ speed around the edge during drills. Left tackle DJ Humphries did not participate in drills Wednesday after missing two minicamp practices and wearing a leg band. Kingsbury spoke before practice and will do so again on Thursday, so further updates are forthcoming on the lineman’s status. Thompson said Isaiah Simmons worked with the safeties during the drills. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph previously said Simmons is a linebacker, but Thompson called him a hybrid player. Kingsbury said: “We’ll make him rush. We’ll put pressure on him. We’ll make him play safe. We’re trying to maximize who he is as a player.”

