Library concerts, outdoor movies top list of entertainment offerings

The Connie Mack World Series continues through Saturday, July 3 at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Dial 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197.

The Bloomfield Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield, to discuss “The Whisper of the Bees” by Sofia Segovia. Free. Dial 505-632-8315.

The designer market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk on Thursday, July 28 at Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features live music and around two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more . Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An open mic nightled by Efrain Oquita will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-258-4076.

The badly curved performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center Event Room, 333 S. 1st Street in Bloomfield. Free. Dial 505-632-8315.

Barry Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Dial 505-436-2657.

“The Penzance Pirates”,a production of the Four Corners Musical Theater Company, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students, seniors, and military. Visitfmtn.orgor call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at The Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-2457.

movie night will be held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of “The Goonies.” Vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. Dial 505-772-9663.

The Collapse of San Juan College at Berg Park Disc Golf Tournament takes place all day Friday, July 29 at the Animas River Walk at Berg Park, 2100 River Road in Farmington. Registration ranges from $25 to $75. Call 505-354-0065.

The TGIF musical series continues with a performance by Grant and Randy at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29 at Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Dial 505-599-1484.

A demonstration of a Woodworking Shop Equipment takes place at noon on Friday, July 29 at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-566-3112.

Ryan and Natalie perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-258-4076.

The Cottonwood Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Friday, July 29 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free performance by Frederick Aragon in the North Court. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Dial 505-566-1205.

The Outdoor Movie Night Series continues at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a free screening of “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Concessions will be available for purchase. Dial 505-566-3403.

The four open corners, presented by the New Mexico Chess Organization, will be held all day Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at The Landing at Riverstone Church, 810 N. Buena Vista Ave. in Farmington. Registration fees are $20 and $40. Dial 505-486-1197.

The Farmington Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30 at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Dial 505-334-9496.

Grant and Randy continue the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Dial 505-599-1174.

Breezin’ performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-436-2657.

twisted rebel performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. Dial 505-772-9663.

Hunks, the perfect girls’ night out will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Stingray Lounge at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25. Dial 505-566-1200.

Robert Webster continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

A foam party at the summer reading program will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 1 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-599-1273 or visit inforoute.org.

The Kirtland Farmers Markettakes place 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 1 at the Kirtland City Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Dial 505-592-2551.

Tuesday morning bird watchers the group meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for experienced and novice bird watchers. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.

A story and craft session will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st Street in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-8315.

The Farmington Action Team meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 at Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Dial 505-326-7602.

The Farmington Farmers Markettakes place from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Dial 505-334-9496.

Trivia night will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at Clancy’s Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Call St. 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will take place at noon on Wednesday, August 3 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to observe wildlife. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmer’s Marketwill take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Dial 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Dial 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Street in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription:http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.