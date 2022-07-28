‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor Tony Dow dies at 77





Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow’s son, Christopher. He was 77 years old. “Although it is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my marriage and my hero,” Christopher Dow said, according to a statement Bilotta shared on Tony Dow’s official. The Facebook page. No cause of death was shared, but Dow revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Dow shot to fame at age 12, when he was cast in the sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” In the role, Dow helped create the archetypal suburban nuclear family and became a household name for millions of viewers. The show ran from 1957 to 1963. In a January interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Dow recalled learning with a burger and malt that he was offered the role after auditioning on a whim. “This is my life,” he said. Wally Cleaver, the straight arrow’s teenage son, star athlete and Boy Scout, became inextricably linked with Dow, who said he struggled to fend for himself. “It’s sad to be famous at 12 or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing happened to you,” he told CBS. Dow, who said he suffered from undiagnosed depression from his 20s to 40s, spoke for decades about his mental health struggles, long before it was common for celebrities to go public with such information. In 1993, he was honorary speaker at a convention of the National Association of Depressives and Manic-Depressives. “I realize there’s a perceived irony about it,” he told the Baltimore Sun of his depression in 1993. “You know, the fact that I was on a TV show who embodied the supposed ideal world of the 1950s, and here I am suffering from depression. But I am only one among millions.” Dow told CBS that once he accepted his diagnosis and began treatment, he found hope. He also channeled that hope into art, carving ornate pieces in his home studio. “I think people should believe they can feel better,” he said. Dow continued to work in Hollywood, appearing on television series and even reprising his role in “The New Leave It to Beaver” in the 1980s. He also directed episodes of series such as “Harry and the Hendersons”, “Coach and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”. Jerry Mathers, who starred alongside Dow as Beaver on their hit sitcom, told fans earlier this month that he had been in contact with Dow, who officials said he had been “in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments”.

