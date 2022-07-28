After 37 years, a pipeline to Hollywood ends below





Comment this story Comment In the mid-1980s, the era before Crocodile Dundee, the only notable Australian cultural exports were a handful of rock bands and a TV series set in a prison. But then came a half-hour nighttime drama series, Neighbours, which over the next four decades launched the careers of a string of Hollywood stars and Oscar nominees. But in the end, the vintage soap struggled to keep up with a more diverse world. The neighbors introduced the world to a host of famous names. Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia, Steve Bastoni and Ben Mendelsohn are among the actors to have made their way to Ramsay Street for nearly 9,000 episodes. This week, the show airs for the last time. Eager to feed its audience, the BBC selected Neighbors in its second year, one of the biggest deals in Australian film and television history, before moving to Britains Channel 5. Its creators set out to inspired by Britains Coronation Street, but saw something a bit more. welcoming and young, so they launched a show with a mix of teenagers and adults to give it cross-generational tension. Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan were the first stars. Donovans’ blonde hair and blue eyes made him the stud of the show, while Minogue played an auto mechanic with the requisite khaki overalls. Thick Australian accents, mullet haircuts and perpetual sunshine have become the kitschy hallmarks of Australian culture. Grammy in the United States, cementing rare success on both continents. Donovan also did well, forging a career on the British stage. Soon, other actors would follow their path to stardom. Countless writers, cinematographers, stuntmen and crew also cut their teeth on the set of Neighbors, and many of them went on to successful careers in Hollywood or London. My father, security coordinator, was among them (he stayed in Melbourne). Broadcasting on British television not only gave the show and its cast a much wider audience, but also gave the entire production financial security and longevity. In the volatile world of low-budget television, Neighbors provided a steady salary and a training ground for generations of performers. Like all long-running soap operas, characters moved back and forth as stories twisted and turned. Yet for most of his life, Neighbors clung to an array of largely white heterosexual characters at a time when Australian society was changing rapidly. It wasn’t until the end of its second decade that more racially diverse actors were regularly included. Previously, they were widely used as plot devices or to encapsulate racial clichés. became. Finally, in 2018, 30 years after its creation, the show featured a gay marriage. The first transgender actor came the following year, played by Australian actor and trans rights advocate Georgie Stone, who approached producers to add his character. Critics have rightly argued that these moves to reflect the realities of modern society came far too late. This delay has helped to entrench both at home and abroad a stereotype of Australia as a racist and intolerant nation, instead of a place with a deep mix of cultures, religions and identities. . Unfortunately, time ran out to make amends. A decision by Channel 5 not to renew for another season and declining viewership in Australia made the show financially unviable. told Graham Norton in February after learning it would all end. In its wake, many successful careers like Imbruglias. Russell Crowe, who had a few episodes playing an ex-con, went on to win a string of Oscar and Golden Globe awards for movies including A Beautiful Mind and Gladiator. Margot Robbie joined Neighbors 20 years later and stayed for three seasons, with her subsequent work including four Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and numerous blockbusters. The Hemsworth brothers, Luke and Liam, appeared six years apart and then went to Hollywood to star in Westworld and The Hunger Games. Even brother Chris appeared in an episode, long before he became Thor. For the millions of fans who grew up with Neighbours, and even those who hated it, what is undeniable is its value as an anthropological artifact and its many stars, who will continue to shine for years to come. So will the Australian film and television industry which it has sustained for nearly four decades. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Finally, a sport that invests in its greatest asset: Tim Culpan Will the stars still make money in this city? : Tara Lachapelle What a Bollywood megastar means to women in India: Ruth Pollard This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Tim Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology in Asia. Previously, he was a technology reporter for Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

