Buena Park buys land where Butterfly Palladium never took off

A fenced piece of land near Knotts Berry Farm once promised to recreate a resplendent Costa Rican rainforest with butterflies as the main attraction. But after years of litigation over the highly anticipated Butterfly Palladium, Buena Park took over the land instead.

The Buena Park City Council unanimously approved the purchase for $9 million at its July 12 meeting and announced a clean slate for the 9-acre site along Beach Boulevard.

It’s the first day of a new trajectory for this project, Councilman Connor Traut told the meeting. Residents of Buena Park continued to see this vacant property as things battled through the courts. It is finally back in the hands of the city, the hands of the peoples.

The Movieland Wax Museum and a Starbucks previously stood on the grounds until the former tourist attraction closed in 2005. The city’s redevelopment agency owned the site until 2012, when Governor Jerry Brown dissolved all such programs statewide.

Buena Park eventually sold the property to Rubin Stahl, developer of the Butterfly Palladium, in 2015 for $2.5 million. His previous projects included the Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale, Arizona, which bills itself as the largest such pavilion across the country.

Stahl hoped to create a similar experience at Buena Park. Construction began in 2017 on the attraction which was to feature a large butterfly atrium, jellyfish aquarium, 3D theater, cafe and gift shop.

But the Butterfly Palladium missed key development milestones.

In 2019, the city lost faith in the project, assumed it was only 10% to 15% complete, and rejected an 18-month extension requested by Stahl. Months later, Buena Park sued the developer alleging breach of contract and called the land mounds of nuisance dirt.

The city also intended to repurchase the property for its original sale price of $2.5 million; Stahls’ lawyers at the time called the move a land grab with no legal basis since the buyout clause expired. They also claimed that Stahl had already invested $22.2 million in developing the site.

As the legal battle grew to include multiple parties who claimed an interest in the property, Proforma77 acquired the site in September 2019 at a foreclosure auction.

Stahl lost the property and died the following year.

The litigation continued while Buena Park negotiated with Proforma77. The two agreed on a $9 million sale deal, with the company estimating the unencumbered fair market value of the land at $24 million.

At council, the city was eagerly anticipating the escrow to close by the end of July, leasing the land to Proforma77 in the meantime and ending the legal battle.

The city’s role in the ongoing litigation will be rendered moot, Buena Parks city attorney Chris Cardinale said at the meeting.

But attorney Gary Carlin, who represents Lila Stahl, said he has been retained for future litigation as part of his services. Lila, who is president of Butterfly Palladium, has already put him in touch with witnesses who allege that executive management at Buena Parks failed to allow the Stahls to succeed.

Both the city manager and the city attorney at the time said they would see to it that Lila was put out of business, Carlin said. They just didn’t trust her, her husband, or the companies they owned.

He also said the project was 40% complete by the time Buena Park rejected the extension.

Seeking to move forward, the city will issue a request for proposals in the coming days, while an independent valuation of the property by Proforma77 is also underway.

Where the company has struggled to find interested developers to tend the site during the pandemic, the city hopes to have better luck by adding a new attraction to its reserved entertainment area on Beach Boulevard by Knotts Berry Farm and The source.

Redeeming the land and ending the pursuit allows such optimism to float again.

Our motivation is to ensure that an appropriate type of entertainment venue is completed at this location as quickly as possible, said Councilman Susan Sonne, who represents District 3 where the Butterfly Palladium was to be located. There is more interest in development, overall. The time has now come for this.

