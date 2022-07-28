The Indian poet who shaped the legacy of Punjabi and Bollywood music





ik kudi jida naam mohabbat You want it Sohni phabbat. A girl Whose name is Love Simple, delicate Such a beautiful sight A song that captured many hearts as a Bollywood hit number has been recreated by several artists in Hindi and Punjabi music industry.







This melody can be attributed to the creative genius Shiv Kumar Batalvi, an Indian poet from Sialkot (now Pakistan). A continual experience of pain and anguish felt during the 1947 score plays a fundamental role in his work. Emotions borrowed from this period of separation continue to resonate with people on both sides of the border. Within his shayari (a form of poetry), romantic motifs are driven by a sense of melancholy and longing. He forms an emotional connection with the listener and while reliving a memory of loss, Batalvi leaves you immersed in deep thought with his words lingering in your heart and mind. Peedan of Paraga (Handful of Sorrows) features poetry found in tragic love. He was masterful in portraying the darker themes of agony; woo a baker to roast a handful of sorrows as payment. Image Courtesy: Arre Regarded as Birha da Sultan (the poet of laments), he was the youngest recipient of the Sahitya Academy Award (literary merit) during his short life of 36 years. His captivating poetry continues to inspire Hindi film songs such as Ajj Din Chadheya Tere Rang Varga of I love Aaj Kal.



Some of the most renowned singers such as Jasleen Royal and Rabbi Shergill have been recognized worldwide for creating musical symphonies with his lyrics. Satinder Sartaj, a Sufi singer and songwriter, attributes the growth of Punjabi poetry to Batalvi. In his words Birha nu rangat navi chadhai (it gave a new color to the expression of loss and pain). Younger generations may not notice the contributions he has made to our current playlists, but his cultural relevance remains strong in his Majha homeland. (a region of Punjab), and is another form of connection found within the Indian diaspora that helps them gravitate towards his poetry. Years after his passing, so many people still remain fascinated by his talent and skill that gave multiple dimensions to the linguistic references found in Punjabi music. If you enjoyed this read, we also suggest: Go Back to the 90s with These Iconic Indian Bands Of old love, chai and comfort: Aaya Mausam is a folk love song for monsoons Music Releases from the Last Month to Add to Your Monsoon Playlist

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://homegrown.co.in/article/806841/the-indian-poet-that-shaped-the-legacy-of-punjabi-bollywood-music The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos