Tony Dow, big brother Wally on Leave It to Beaver, dies at 77





Tony Dow, who shot to stardom at 12 as Wally Cleaver, the barely teenage older brother of the popular 1950s and 1960s comedy series Leave It to Beaver, died Wednesday at his home in Topanga, Calif. He was 77 years old. His death was confirmed by his manager, Frank Bilotta. On Tuesday, his representatives mistakenly announced his death in a Facebook post; it was later deleted, but not before numerous news outlets, including The New York Times, published obituaries, relying on this message as confirmation of the death. In May, Mr Dow said he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. He had gone on to a varied adult career, finding mixed success as an actor, director, producer and later sculptor, but he could never fully shake his association with Leave It to Beaver, a dose of early fame that may contributed to his later struggles with depression.

The central character of the sitcom was the cute and problem-prone Beaver Cleaver, played by Jerry Mathers, but whenever Beaver needed advice from an older, wiser person who wasn’t likely to yell at him. , he turned to Wally, his only brother and most trusted confidant. They shared a bedroom and a private bathroom in a perfectly maintained two-story home in Mayfield, a fictional, walkable, crime-free, and seemingly all-white American suburb.

Wally was a good student, polite to his elders and a responsible good guy dripping with decency and honesty, as Brian Levant, executive producer of the 1980s sequel series The New Leave It to Beaver, described him to The Arizona Republic in 2017. Wally played Chinese Ladies with his brother in their bedroom, occasionally accompanied his friend Eddie Haskells’ misguided pranks, and was young enough in season one to ask, Dad, if I saved my allowance, could I buy a monkey? And he would never shout at the Beav unless he had to. As the seasons passed, Wally matured, capturing the attention of teenage viewers, but his attitude towards his brother remained largely unchanged. Why did you go do this? he asked. And, are you going to stop being nice to me and just go back to being a little bastard? But when he talked to his parents, Wally was more pensive. As he observed at the end of an episode, For a little kid like that, there’s a lot going on in his head.

Leave it to the beaver, which also starred Barbara Billingsley and Hugues Beaumont as The Polite Boys, Perfect Suburban Parents, was on the air from 1957 to 1963, but it lasted much longer, in endless reruns and as a touchstone of pop culture for the baby boomer generation. .

Anthony Lee Dow was born in Hollywood on April 13, 1945, the son of John Stevens Dow, designer and entrepreneur, and Muriel Virginia (Montrose) Dow. His mother was a stuntwoman in westerns and had been the stunt double for silent film star Clara Bow. Tony was an athletic boy who won swimming and diving competitions. In fact, it was a coach who offered Tony to accompany him to an acting audition, the boys first. He had virtually no acting experience when he was cast as Wally Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver. I’ve always been a bit of a rebel, The Outsider website quoted it in 2021, and success had come so easily. Her face quickly made the cover of magazines aimed at teenage readers. After six years, as the fictional Wally prepared to go to college, Mr. Dow was ready to move on to something new. He guest-starred on such series as Dr. Kildare (1963), My Three Sons (1964), Lassie (1968), The Mod Squad (1971), Love, American Style (1971) and Emergency (1972). He was a regular on Never Too Young (1965-66), a soap opera aimed at teenage audiences. But he soon realized he had been hopelessly typecast as his Leave It to Beaver character.

In his twenties, he began to suffer from clinical depression, which he described as a feeling of worthlessness, hopelessness. Aided by psychotherapy and medication, he became spokesperson for the National Association of Depressives and Manic-Depressives.

I realize there’s a perceived irony about that, Mr. Dow told the Chicago Tribune in 1993, acknowledging that his name and face were associated with one of the sunniest shows in TV history. diffusion. But fame was part of the problem. If you have anonymity, you can sit in the corner and pout and nobody cares, he said. But if you’re a celebrity, pouting is frowned upon. Twenty years after Leave It to Beaver went off the air, it returned as a CBS TV movie, Still the Beaver (1983). He reunited the cast, with the exception of Mr. Beaumont, who died in 1982 at age 72. Wally was then a lawyer who had married a high school friend. Beaver was going through a complicated divorce. The film became a Disney Channel series for one season and returned to TBS as The New Leave It to Beaver from 1986 to 1989. The series offered monsters in the closet; misadventures with borrowed cars, bikes, comic books, football tickets and prom dates; and a seemingly endless supply of flashbacks (from the original series).

In the 90s, Mr. Dow turned to directing, being hired for episodes of shows like Coach, Harry and the Hendersons, Babylon 5 and, of course, his own The New Leave It to Beaver. He directed a TV movie, Child Stars: Their Stories (2000), and produced two others, The Adventures of Captain Zoom From Outer Space (1995) and It Came From Outer Space II (1996).

When he appeared in front of the camera in later films or on television, it was often with a healthy dose of amused self-awareness. In David Spades’ Dickie Roberts comedy, Former Child Star, Mr. Dow sang in the front row of a glee club of former child stars. Her last on-screen role was in a 2016 episode of the anthology series Suspense. Along the way, he also had a contracting business and did visual effects for film. But he found his passion when, in his fifties, he started making sculpture, mainly working in magnifying glass and bronze. In 2008, his sculpture Unarmed Warrior was presented in Paris at the Salon de la Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts, Carrousel du Louvre. He was with his first wife, Carol Marlow, from 1969 until their divorce in 1980. He married Lauren Shulkind, a ceramic artist, in 1980. She survives him and his son, Christopher; his brother, Dio; and a granddaughter. Mr. Dow said at the end that he was no longer troubled by the outcome of his early successes. I felt that probably from when I was 20 until I was maybe 40, he said in a 2022 interview on CBS Sunday morning. At 40, I realized how great the show was. Danielle Cruz contributed reporting.

