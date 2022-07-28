



In the decade between 1955 and 1965, a coterie of discerning Hollywood hipsters appropriated the unmistakable Ivy League attire of America’s East Coast elite. These West Coast actors elevated the Ivy look to the height of cool and defined a quintessentially American male dress code for a new generation of viewers. In November, Reel Art Press delivers a painterly celebration of Ivy’s look and attitude. Comprehensively compiled to 288 pages and featuring many never-before-seen images, Hollywood And The Ivy Look is the first large-format coffee table book to take an in-depth look at how Ivy established herself as the epitome of 1960s Hollywood style, a acquired a new global democracy. next and a place in history as the look of modern America. From the buttoned hip of Steve McQueen, Paul Newman and Anthony Perkins to the preppy sensibilities of Woody Allen and Dustin Hoffman; the understated yet carefully selected components of the Ivy look didn’t scream at me, but rather gave off an image of approachable accuracy and laid-back confidence. Hollywood and The ivy gaze is an opportunity to take inspiration from some of the most iconic stars of the 20th century: Clint Eastwood in a ribbed wool sweater; James Coburn in a seersucker suit and sunglasses; Robert Redford in a black polo neck and navy blazer; Sidney Poitier in a green striped jacket with a red paisley tie and Warren Beatty in pale chinos with perfectly polished loafers. All were worn with an ease that made even their perfectly styled hairstyles look relaxed and effortless. Also featured are on-screen and off-screen stills from some of the classic movies and TV shows that helped make Ivy so popular around the world, like Impossible mission and The fugitive. Hollywood and the ivy look also offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of many of these hype films, including never-before-seen shots from the set of Psycho, The Graduate, Barefoot in the Park and The Odd Couple. As the Fall/Winter 2011 menswear show continues to take inspiration from Ivy, her origins and enduring appeal are celebrated in this stunning photographic tome, first published by Reel Art Press. Hollywood and the ivy look

ISBN: 9780956648730

Edited by Tony Nourmand

Design by Graham Marsh

Text by Graham Marsh and JP Gaul and Alison Elangasinghe

