No relief for the man who lied about his marital status to the actor, faces a rape case: HC | Bombay News





Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to exonerate a resident of the city prosecuted for raping a Marathi actor on the grounds that he had incited her to marry him by falsely claiming that he was single. Police say the defendant, Siddharth Banthia, married the Versova actor in 2010, two years after they met through a mutual friend. It wasn’t until two months after the wedding that Banthia’s wife called the actor to inform him that Banthia was married and had two children. When the actor confronted him about his wife, Banthia claimed they were divorced. He later also produced documents to prove their divorce, but admitted they were fake after his wife came after their first wedding anniversary. In 2013, the actor finally reported Banthia to Dattawadi police station in Pune, accusing him of rape. After the Pune Court of Sessions rejected his request to dismiss the case in September 2021, Banthia appealed to the high court. Attorney Aishwarya Kantawala, appearing for the actor, pointed out that the defendant is claiming to be the actors legally. (4) which refers to consent to sexual relations with a man whom a woman believes to be her legally married husband, and the man knows he is not. Banthia claimed that the wedding ceremony and anniversary celebrations were just props because the actor enticed him to play the role of husband for a broadcast program, and Banthia played the role because he liked the film and television industry. The judge didn’t buy the story. Judge NJ Jamadar accepted the actors’ claim. Since the applicant (Banthia) would have celebrated the marriage with the prosecutor (actor), during the lifetime of his wife, the marriage was therefore void, Judge Jamadar said while rejecting his request for discharge. The judge said the defendant knew he was not her husband and yet had physical relations with her claiming to be her legally married husband and therefore there is substance to the argument of the actor that she would not have given her consent had it not been for the belief induced by him by falsely claiming that he was not married.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Special correspondent. I have spent over a decade covering the courts of Mumbai, primarily the Bombay High Court, and including several important trials such as the trial of 120 defendants in the March 1993 Mumbai bombings, the of 11/26 – the trial of Ajmal Kasab.

…See the details

