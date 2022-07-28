Entertainment
10 Male Bollywood Actors Who Did Daring And Controversial Photoshoots
Ranveers daring photo shoot with Paper the magazine has received mixed reactions of the public and the media. While some hail it as a sexy and aesthetic shoot, others have taken on the role of moral police and criticized it for going against our culture.
Mumbai Police have also received requests to file two FIRs against the actor.
However, Bollywood is no stranger to risque photo shoots. Ranveer Singh is not the first to reveal everything in front of the camera. From Mithun to Aamir Khan, many Bollywood men have taken part in daring photoshoots in their birthday suits.
Here are a few :
Contents
1. Jackie Shroff
See our Jaggu dada in a striped thong, lazing by the pool is something we never would have imagined. He probably wore flip flops long before they got cool. Her daughter, Krishna Shroff recreated this pose in a 2020 post with the caption, Like father, like son.
The internet has blessed (or cursed?) us with plenty of bold Jackie Shroff images that you never forget.
2.Mithun Chakraborti
A well-oiled wicked machine: that’s what we captioned in this pic. I didn’t know who looked more dangerous, but Mithun with his silver ensemble shining as brightly as his oiled chest or the dog. However, one thing is for sure if anyone finds this photo “sexy”, we have to discuss.
3. Shakti Kapoor
Of course, this list would be incomplete without Shakti Kapoor and her daring (read: cringe) photo shoots. From leopard print to simple blue fabric, the man offers variety in his old photos. I don’t know if it’s the sultry look, the awkward pose that’s so bad for your posture, or the weird placement of the fabric, but these photos make it look like he’s been inducted into a cult that holds such filming for advertising.
4.Danny Denzongpa
This actor has been a certified Bollywood villain for ages, but this image is a far cry from his usual look of fancy suits with sunglasses and maybe a cigar. He’s not the guy from the movies who has an army of dangerous minions or a royal motorcade following him. These photos make him look like a guy who was hired to clean the pond of frogs, leaves and whatnot.
5.Ranjeet
Another popular villain, Ranjeet tried to cash in on the handsome bad boy picture with this daring photo shoot. He completely undressed with nothing but a large pendant and an appropriate angle to reserve his modesty. Lying on a red pouf, he seems to be at ease, smoking and looking at the camera, attracting his next wife with a devilish look.
6. Aditya Pancholi
While most celebrities use a piece of cloth or clever camera angles to take such photos, Aditya Pancholi used a giant sheet of cardboard to cover up. He takes a serious look at the camera, maybe asking the photographer for a better prop?
That pleading look is a mystery that will never be able to be solved.
7. Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah isn’t a man I expected to see on this list, but it turns out he didn’t mind donning a speedo and getting naked for a photoshoot. The whole image has a very desi Baywatch vibe and Naseeruddin Shah could very well be the lifesaver if there was ever such a scenario in real life.
8.Milind Soman
Like Ranveer Singh, Milind Soman also sparked controversy for her nude photo. In 2020 he released a photo of running naked on a beach in Goa and a case was filed against him for the same. In the 90s, he posed nude with model Madhu Sapre to shoot a commercial for Tuff Shoes. The now iconic image made headlines at the time and ran into legal trouble with a case that lasted 14 years.
9. Rahul Khanna
As the son of Vinod Khannas and older brother of Akshaye Khannas, you would expect him to have more screen presence. However, Rahul Khanna stayed out of the limelight. Fortunately, his Instagram account make sure we don’t miss him for too long. One thing is certain, the man has a knack for taking aesthetically daring photos.
10. Aamir Khan
Who can forget the iconic PACK poster with a naked Aamir Khan holding a transistor radio for cover? It was also slapped by a lawsuit which said the poster encouraged obscenity and incited young people across the country to commit sex crimes.
