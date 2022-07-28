Latina actress Melissa Barrera, star of Netflix’s ‘Keep Breathing,’ talks about her role and her career

A simple yet powerful line is found in Melissa Barreras’ more recent roles: a commitment to showing vulnerability and fearless openness in the face of turmoil.

In her latest role, the Scream and In the Heights star plays Liv, a high-powered New York lawyer who survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness, in Keep Breathing, a six-episode limited Netflix series from July 28.

“It was very intimidating for me to go places with this character,” said Barrera, 32, “because I felt very vulnerable stripping myself bare and letting people see parts of me that I don’t normally let anyone see. She likes the most in some ways, I don’t feel comfortable sharing, but it would be a disservice not to cast me in that role.”

Barrera fully established herself in the Hollywood sphere following the release of Vida, Starz’s three-season series about two Mexican American sisters forced to return to the Eastside of Los Angeles; she played one of the siblings, Lyn. She then landed the role of Vanessa in the film adaptation of the award-winning Lin-Manuel Mirandas musical In the Heights released last year. His debut in the Scream Cinematic Universe premiered earlier this year.

I’m grateful to have played such rich and complex women, because imperfect women are rarely portrayed on screen, especially Latinas, and my whole goal has been to subvert the categorization, Barrera said. It cost me a lot of opportunities and slowed my career down a bit because I said no to a lot of things because I didn’t really want to be typecast, and it’s very easy for this industry to do it.

Melissa Barrera attends the premiere of “In The Heights” at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 9, 2021. John Lamparski/FilmMagic File

Having gracefully emerged into the Mexican television landscape after a stint on reality TV show La Academia and New York University before that, the Mexican actor cut his teeth in his home country in telenovelas (soap operas television). I had small roles, playing characters that appeared in all four to five episodes, she said.

Insisting that her early career was how she became strategic about the roles she pursues, I learned to say no early on and expect something better no matter how much I had afraid of sarcastic remarks from leaders, Barrera said. Those instincts paid off: she eventually booked her first starring role in the telenovela Siempre Tuya Acapulco.

When she decided to move from Monterrey, Mexico to New York to pursue an acting career, she knew it would be one of the hardest things she would ever do.

“What I didn’t know,” Barrera said, was that I would be dealing with culture shock and the fact that I was surrounded by people who were more talented than me. I was not the best actress or singer in the group. The space that existed for me in school and in the industry, a Latina, was pretty tight.

Barreras’ emotional clarity shines through in the conversation. She said it took time and learning to move on and embrace her emotional and physical strength while sometimes accepting the feeling that your dreams wouldn’t come true.

“Hard and intense experience”

Barrera said she sympathized with her character Liv in Keep Breathing, perhaps because of her independence and because she too had difficult family dynamics.

Even though I’m married, the nature of this job requires you to be alone most of the time. I’ve also lived a very independent life, and most of the things I do for myself are for me and by myself, she said. I don’t have a close relationship with my dad, so going through this healing journey for Liv has been very therapeutic for me.

Luckily for Barrera, and unlike Liv, she’s happy to know where her choices got her because they made her a less valuable actress.

“This difficult and intense experience forced me to stretch in ways I don’t normally do, and it changed me both as an artist and as a person outside of work,” she said. “The Melissa that I was going into ‘Keep Breathing’ and the Melissa that left after those three months were very different, and I’m a stronger woman because of that.”

Melissa Barrera in “Keep Breathing”. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

The thematic power of women is a common thread throughout Barreras’ work. When taking on a new role, she says she fleshes out the crevices of her character’s inner life, making sure the character doesn’t become flat or archetypal, adding that she likes to come up with specific details like her birthday. or if she would eat a certain snack that somehow translates to the screen.

With each new project, the multifaceted artist said, she checked herself in and reassessed her next steps.

I achieved many goals, I had looping moments, she said, explaining that the first Broadway show she saw was In the Heights and then she performed in the ‘movie adaptation.

But she is clear that she wants, in her words, to do more.

“I want to do a bit of everything, like Catherine Zeta-Jones or Hugh Jackman,” Barrera said. “I know it will be harder because I’m not white, but I know I can do it.”

It’s that confidence that has helped Barrera convince casting directors, brand executives, and any skeptics that she can play roles as varied as Liv or Lyn in “Vida” and become one of the makeup giants. . Clinique Global Ambassadors.

Barrera said her family and closest friends encouraged her to go despite fear of setbacks.

Every person you’ve come in contact with in your life has made you who you are, let them see the fullness of what you can do or be, she said. We also see this clearly in Liv, as it all comes together when she regains her strength and doesn’t wait for death and becomes the best, strongest version of herself. She stopped and added: This shows that you have to have faith in yourself and in your choices.

She finds comfort in thinking about the days when she dreamed of where she is now, saying it’s ultimately about one thing: because you believe in yourself.

Therein lies the thrill of Barreras’ craft: making his art ignites his imagination, launches much-needed discourse, and hopefully inspires cultural change, not just around the cast, but what it means. connect, cry, strengthen your resolve and be alive.

“‘Keep Breathing’ isn’t just about tragedy and skewed family relationships, Barrera said. Instead, it’s about strength, self-reliance, and ultimately healing.

