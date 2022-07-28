Entertainment
Death of Tony Dow: the actor of “Leave It to Beaver” was 77 years old
Tony Dow, the actor who was best known as Wally Cleaver on the beloved 1950s sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has died. He was 77 years old.
Dow died Wednesday morning, his son, Christopher Dow, confirmed in a post on the actors’ official Facebook account. No cause of death was revealed, but Dow had previously been diagnosed with cancer.
We received confirmation from Tony’s son Christopher that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family by his side to accompany him on this journey, Wednesday’s Facebook post said.
His death came shortly after his management team and his wife, Lauren, prematurely announced that the actor had passed away on Tuesday morning. Several news outlets had reported Dow’s death, including the Times, prompting its representatives to delete the first Facebook post announcing his disappearance. Dows’ verified Facebook account clarified on Tuesday that Dow was still alive but not doing well.
Dow was diagnosed and treated for cancer several years ago, and his wife announced in May that he was back.
Jerry Mathers, who played the lead character in Leave It to Beaver and Dows’ on-screen brother, paid tribute to the actor with a Facebook post on Wednesday. Mathers praised Dow as the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere and humble man he had the honor to know for nearly 65 years.
Tony was not only my brother on television, but also in many ways in life. He leaves an empty place in my heart that will not be filled, wrote Mathers. The world may have lost a star today, but the sky has gained another.
Dow was born in Hollywood on April 13, 1945. In 1957, the actor, who at the time had little acting experience, made his television debut as the smart, pompadour Wally Cleaver in the beloved sitcom Leave It to Beaver.
Wally was the older brother of Mathers titular Theodore Beaver Cleaver. The two fostered a relatable brotherly chemistry; as Wally, Dow helped his younger brother Beaver understand the ways of the world and charmed viewers with memorable one-liners.
When best friend Eddie Haskell (Ken Osmond) asked Wally to tell his dad he was a big stupid dope, Wally playfully scoffed, Don’t worry about it, Eddie. I think he had suspected that for years.
After the series ended in 1963, Dow appeared on television shows such as The Greatest Show on Earth, Mr. Novak, and Never Too Young.
The actor went on hiatus to join the California Guard in 1965. He was assigned to Special Services and served as a photographer at Headquarters and 40th Armored Division Headquarters, according to the Camp Roberts Historical Museum. While serving, he also studied journalism and photography.
Dow returned to acting in the late 1960s and early 70s, appearing in Lassie, A Great American Tragedy and Death Scream. In 1969 he married Carol Marlow, with whom he shared son Christopher Dow. In June 1980, Dow married Lauren Shulkind.
Dow reprized the role of Wally when the Cleaver family returned to television for the reunion film Still Beaver and the series sequel The New Leave It to Beaver, which ran from 1983 to 1989. During his time on revival, Dow directed episodes of both The New Leave it to Beaver and The New Lassie.
In 1988, the Young Artists Awards presented Dow with the Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award for his performance as Wally Cleaver.
The actor also ventured into visual effects work, receiving credits for Babylon 5″ and Doctor Who: The Movie, according to IMDb. He was also a painter and sculptor, with works once exhibited in the Louvre in Paris.
He is survived by his son, Christopher; wife Lauren; daughter-in-law, Melissa; granddaughter, Tyla; and a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Although it is a very sad day, I have the comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best dad anyone could ask for, Christopher Dow said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man, and my hero.
