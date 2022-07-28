Sydney Sweeney exposes the ‘stigma’ Hollywood places on young mothers





Sydney Sweeney has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. The 24-year-old actress was just nominated for two individual Emmys for her roles on HBO Euphoria and white lotus, and was recently cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider Man spin off, Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson. But if she could take a step back to become a mother, she would. In a new profile with The Hollywood ReporterSweeney admits she always wanted to be a young mum but dreads the treatment she would receive from the industry if she had children. I want to start a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I worry about how this industry stigmatizes young women who have children and looks at them in a different light, Sweeney, which is would have been engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, told THR. I was afraid that if I didn’t work there would be no money and no support for the children I would have. His Sharp objects co-star Amy Adams assured her that a work-life balance could be achieved, but Sweeney still doesn’t understand how she could afford her current lifestyle without a regular Hollywood-level salary. If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have any income to cover that, she insisted, saying she was accepting gigs with brands like Miu Miu and Armani so she could afford to live at Los Angeles. I have no one to support me, I have no one to turn to to pay my bills or call for help, she continued. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers you don’t get residuals anymore. Established stars always get paid, but I have to give my lawyer 5%, my agents 10%, my CEO 3% or something. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage. To clarify: Sweeney knows how privileged she is and doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her. She is keen to point out, however, that with the luxurious life of an actress comes the harsh realities of a highly competitive, male-driven business. Sweeney, who grew up near Spokane, Wash., and was a valedictorian in high school, may play a troubled teenager onscreen, but she’s anything but. As her name and face become more recognizable, Sweeney’s goal is to take charge of her career, as she has started her own production company. fifty-fifty moviesand is eager to be respected in the company. The rejection you get as you try to learn to be yourself is insane. It’s crazy how adults look at you, she said THR of navigating success in his early 20s, later adding that the industry is designed to try to get you to stab people. My agent is my best teammate, and I will have her forever, she added, [but] I see how people are like, we support each other and I’m like, no. Let’s hope there are more women like Sweeney who continue to work hard and stand up for each other. Young mothers or not. Hey Ready for more? Sign up for Scary Mommy’s daily newsletter for more stories from the trenches.

