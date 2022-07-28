Last call at 4am? West Hollywood is one of seven cities on a bill – NBC Los Angeles





State lawmakers are considering allowing bars in some cities like West Hollywood to continue serving alcohol until 4 a.m., but a group of opponents have rallied against the bill, claiming it could increase drunk driving and crime throughout Los Angeles. The bill is still in committee, but the West Hollywood City Council has already voted to support it if it passes. Some bar owners say they could use the extra two hours of business, but not everyone is in favor of extending the last call. A group rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday against the state bill that would extend alcohol sales in seven California cities from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Senate Bill 930 proposes a five-year pilot project that would allow a 4 a.m. last call in San Francisco, Oakland, Fresno, Cathedral City, Coachella, Palm Springs and West Hollywood. Opponents fear the change will increase crime: something West Hollywood is already battling after a recent spate of cellphone robberies and pickpockets. Critics argue that more hours of drinking could also increase the number of drunk drivers traveling throughout the Los Angeles area. “It takes a long time for people to sober up. If people are drinking until 4 a.m. and the commute starts at 7 or 8 a.m., there will be potential conflicts,” said Dr Marielle Reataza, executive director of Asian Pacific American National Families Against Substance Abuse. But some West Hollywood bar owners say that after suffering big financial losses during the pandemic, they could use the extra two hours of money coming in. Bars and nightclubs contribute over $3 billion to the California economy. “I think it would be a boon for us financially to help offset those losses because they’re still heavy – weren’t out of the woods yet,” resident Michael Lehron said. “Of course we’ve had so many bars closed – restaurants closed – so anything we can do to boost the community, everyone should support that and allow more financial impact to be increased again. Some bar workers say they don’t want to work until 4am “It may be a bit selfish, but we don’t want to extend our hours – and we go to bed even later. It ruins our lives,” said Stache bartender Allie Cavanagh. The bill would allow individual cities to set their own rules, such as extending time windows for alcohol sales only on certain streets or on certain days. California lawmakers have tried to pass similar bills in the past, but they have all been defeated. To pass, it needs majority approval in the Senate and Assembly, and Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If passed, it will enter into force in 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/california-last-call-4-a-m-bill-west-hollywood/2950907/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos