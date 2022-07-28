Bollywood’s Biggest Box Office Disasters of 2022 So Far: From ‘Dhaakad’ to ‘Shamshera’

It hasn’t been a good year for Bollywood. And hopes for a strong post-pandemic recovery are fading without the industry yet to produce big box office hits.

It’s not like movies lack stars or spectacle. Big-budget thrillers, like the 1.5 billion Indian rupees ($18.7 million) shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, which was released last week, crashed at the register. According Box office Indiathe period action flick collected only Rs 360 million on Wednesday, estimating its one-week gross is expected to hit Rs 400 million.

He’s not the only big star with a flop. Ranver Singh (Jayeshbhai Jordaar), Akshay Kumar (Samrat Prithviraj) and Ajay Devgn (Runway 34) also failed to bring audiences back to cinemas en masse.

Oddly enough, this despite some films receiving positive reviews and showing strong performances. by Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaarfor example, which tackles the subject of equal rights for women, was warmly received by critics, as was Shahid Kapoor’s cricket drama Jersey.

The same goes for Devgn Runway 34, which the actor also directed. Inspired by a real, near-disastrous aviation incident, the thriller, also starring veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, has been hailed for its edge-of-the-seat plot. Yet, it only managed to collect Rs 320 million at the box office, against a reported budget of Rs 1 billion.

All is not bleak for the film industry as a whole, with major support from South Indian films also dubbed into Hindi. Film such as Telugu language RRR (released in March) and in Kannada language KGF: Chapter 2 (April) did roaring business. Controversial hindi film The Kashmir Fileswhich has been criticized for spreading Islamophobia, is by far the biggest hit this year, earning over Rs 3.4 billion against a budget of Rs 150 million.

In total, these films helped India’s overall box office receipts to Rs 56.9 billion for January-June 2022, according to Deadline. This already compares favorably to the pre-pandemic Rs 111 billion annual transport of 2019.

As we pass well past the halfway point of 2022, we take a look back at some of Bollywood’s biggest box office disasters of the year.

‘Attack: Part 1’ (Released April 1)

Budget: 800 million rupees

World crude: 227 million rupees

Actor and producer John Abraham conceptualized the idea for this film, about a crippled army officer who is given a second chance at life via a secret government AI project that turns him into a super soldier. While Abraham, which more than proved his action hero credentials, was praised for his performance as the lead, the thriller was criticized for its cliched plot as well as gratuitous scenes of bloodshed. blood.

‘Jersey’ (Released April 22)

Budget: 950 million rupees

World crude: 279 million rupees

Shahid was looking to repeat the success of his controversial 2019 drama Kabir Singh with another remake of a Telugu movie, but failed to convince fans to go watch it. While Shahid was praised for his performance, playing a broken-down ex-cricketer who stages a comeback, the film had to compete with an influx of others that had storylines revolving around the same sport, as well as comparisons to the ‘original, which was only released in 2019.

‘Runway 34’ (released April 29)

Budget: 1 billion rupees

World crude: 530 million rupees

Based on a real incident, Devgn heads in this drama about a pilot who faces a long-running investigation despite managing to avert a major disaster. Also featuring powerful performances from Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, the film was widely praised for its bold and fast-paced storytelling.

Although he was released over the Eid weekend, Runway 34 was a box office failure. Devgn’s deal with Amazon Prime Video likely softened the commercial blow.

‘Heropanti 2’ (Released April 29)

Budget: 700 million rupees

World crude: 250 million rupees

Tiger Shroff’s 2014 action romance Heropanti, the remake of a Telugu film, was critically acclaimed but was a hit at the box office. Seeking to replicate the success, producers doubled its predecessor’s budget, recruited Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman to direct the music, and took its setting globally.

All efforts ultimately failed to pay off, as the film received mostly negative reviews, despite featuring acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and nearly limped at the box office.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ (Released May 13)

Budget: 860 million rupees

World crude: 260 million rupees

At first glance, there was no reason to doubt that this comedy would be a success; with Singh’s appeal, a solid cast and an original premise, Jayeshbhai Jordaar had everything to please. The story of a man who will do anything to save his unborn second daughter, despite pressure to produce a male heir, Singh’s film received mostly positive reviews but failed to charm audiences at the time. movie theater.

‘Dhaakad’ (Released May 20)

Budget: 850 million rupees

World crude: 37 million rupees

One of the biggest flops of the year, Kangana Ranaut’s turn as a secret agent on the heels of a human trafficking mastermind was widely panned by critics and garnered no interest. among moviegoers.

Despite an international team of action directors choreographing stunt sequences, this high-octane film was pulled from many screenings within a week of its release, making it one of the lowest-grossing films in the world. once acclaimed actress.

‘Anek’ (Released May 27)

Ayushmann Khurrana plays an undercover agent in the political thriller “Anek”. All photos: Benaras Media Works

Budget: 300 million rupees

World crude: 100 million rupees

Ayushmann Khurrana’s thriller had it all: an award-winning director known for his gritty works and a plot set in northeast India, a region barely explored in Bollywood films.

But Anubhav Sinha, who co-wrote and directed the film, loses the plot with Anek, and tries to provide simplistic solutions to complicated political problems that he clearly does not understand. Audiences and critics alike saw through this deception, with many missing it.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ (Released June 3)

Budget: 1.5 billion rupees

World crude: 900 million rupees

When he’s not making films about social causes, Akshay Kumar plays beloved historical figures who are anything but destined for box office success. But alas, this big-budget historical film, based on the life of Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan, failed to attract audiences to theaters or please critics.

Many critics have criticized it for its outdated retelling of the story of a great warrior, with one even saying that it “unfolds like a simple sequence of Wikipedia entries”.

Less than a week after its release, India time reported that shows in some cinemas had to be canceled due to zero occupancy, all but sealing the fate of this highly anticipated outing, which also included the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ (Released July 1)

Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur in Bollywood action movie “Rashtra Kavach Om”. All photos: Zee Studios

Budget: 400 million rupees

World crude: 90 million rupees

Talk to The National Ahead of its release, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor said he hoped fans would come to see the Bollywood film for its blazing action but would stay for its emotional storyline.

Few people seem to have responded to this invitation, because this film, about a soldier who embarks on a merciless battle to clear his father’s name, did not really arouse interest. The popular sentiment is that it is insane and unreal.

‘Shamshera’ (Released July 22)

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen after four years with the action show ‘Shamshera’. Photo: Yash Raj Films

Budget: 1.5 billion rupees

World crude so far: 470 million rupees (still showing in cinemas)

With a jaw-dropping budget, all eyes were on this long-awaited action spectacle, as many pinned their hopes on a much-needed box office spark. But Ranbir’s foray into action hero territory seems to have bitten the dust, with very few takers.

Set in 1871, during the British rule of India, Ranbir plays a Robin Hood-style warrior who leads his tribe to freedom.

“shamshera is a mess that needs more than star power to come to its rescue.” India today said in his review, while bollywood hungama criticized it for its “outdated script and predictable plot”.

Box office data via bollywoodhungama.com

Amazon has announced 41 new titles spanning multiple Indian genres and languages ​​to be released over the next two years. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Updated: July 28, 2022, 06:52