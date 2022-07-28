Paul Lynde was not guaranteed Center Square on Hollywood Squares

URBAN LEGEND TV: Paul Lynde was contractually guaranteed the central place on Hollywood Squares.

As I mentioned in a recent Movie Legends Revealed about the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan actor who traded for himself not to be credited during the film’s time period, actors and celebrities often negotiate the weirdest things about their deals with shows and movies. I’ve covered a number of them over the years in various Legends Revealeds, like how Elvis Presley at some point would require songwriters to credit Presley as co-writer of songs and get half of their copyrights in exchange for agreeing to do their songs (a famous artist refused to get credit himselfthen, if he was forced to share with Presley) or how Roy Huggins was such a powerful television writer and producer at one point that his studio contract stipulated that even his pseudonym would get his own parking space!





However, a number of these supposed clauses have been proven wrong over the years, such as how John Patrick Shanley allegedly had a clause that his screenplays could never be changed (not true), or that the real Sergeant York would only opt for his life story if Gary Cooper agreed to play him (not true either). It’s the same case with a long-time caption that says Paul Lynde, the long-time famed “centerpiece” on Hollywood Squares from 1968 until the show’s first run ended in 1981 (Lynde is died in 1982).

WHAT IS THE BIG DEAL ON PLACE CENTRALE?

Hollywood Squares was a hugely popular game show created by Merrill Heatter and Bob Quigley that debuted in 1966. The concept of the game was for nine celebrities to sit in a set designed as a giant Tic-Tac-Toe game board. The contestants would call on the celebrities, who would then be asked a trivial question. The celebrity would give a joke answer first, then a real answer. The contestant had to agree or disagree with the fame. If the contestant’s answer was correct (as if they said “Disagree” and the celebrity answered the trivial question incorrectly), the contestant would get the square. The first contestant to get three in a row, either up, across, or diagonal, would win.





Well, if you know anything about the game of Tic-Tac-Toe, you know that the most strategically important position on the board is the center square (and, to be blunt, if you’re playing a traditional game of Tic -Tac- Toe and not the one where the squares are determined by celebrities answering trivial questions, if you go first and choose the center square, you really should always at least force a dead end) and the same goes for Hollywood Squares, so that whoever was in the central square would be the one who would be called the most and thus get the most airtime. When the show opened, Oscar-winning actor Ernest Borgnine was center stage, being probably the most famous celebrity on the panel. Over the next few months, Buddy Hackett, Bill Bixby, George Jessel, Marty Allen, Glenn Ford, Shelley Berman and Vera Miles all took a spin in the central plaza. Eventually Hackett became the center square regular for the rest of the year and all of 1967.





Everything changed in 1968. Paul Lynde had been a regular panelist on Hollywood Squares since 1966, as he was a popular character actor at the time, perhaps best known at the time for a series of TV show appearances, Delightedas Uncle Arthur, Samantha Stephens’ wizard uncle, but as Hollywood Squares host Peter Marshall recalled later, “A writer on the show, Bill Armstrong, became a producer and he said, ‘Let’s write some jokes for Paul Lynde.’ And it changed everything. I remember the first joke ever written for him was, “Paul, why do motorcyclists wear leather? ‘Because chiffon wrinkles.’ It was wonderful. He was a guest but he became a regular and we put him in the central square.





Lynde’s racy one-liners quickly made him a much bigger star as a panelist than he ever was as a character actor…

He even won an Emmy Award for his role on the show (and was nominated three years in a row).

SHOULD PAUL LYNDE BE CENTER SQUARE?

It’s true that Paul Lynde had a number of contract disputes with the show, but it was strictly about money, not his role on the show. As Marshall also recalled, “there was a favored nations clause; everyone received the same amount, which was, I believe, $750. You have to remember that was in 1966 or 1967. So that’s pretty good. He read this article and said he wanted the same amount and they said no. He therefore left the series for a year. So I called him and said, ‘Paul, why don’t you come in? It’s silly. He changed his contract and he got more money. He deserved it.”

According a 1985 lawsuit regarding the series’ 1980 season, by the end of the series, Lynde was making $9,000 for two shows, and $16,000 if he did all five shows in one week (like most game shows, they taped five shows in one day, so I have no idea why he would only ever taped two of the five shows, but I guess he had the chance, at least). However, nothing was mentioned about him having to be center stage and as the show’s creator, Heatter. once noted“We never had anyone competing to be in the central square.”

Simply put, Lynde never had to have a central clause put in his contract, because he was already making by far the most money on the show (in 1980, only he and Marshall had contracts outside of salary standard), so obviously the show would be ‘I don’t want him to be center stage, because you’d be paying him to do LESS on the show.

The legend is…

STATUS: Fake

