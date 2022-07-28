Angelina Jolie Doesn’t Celebrate Victory in Brad Pitt’s Miraval Costume – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock More about Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie won a small victory in ex-husband brad pittlawsuit against her for the sale of her 50% stake in their French wine estate, Château Miraval, allegedly without her knowledge. The 47 year old man Maleficent The acting team subpoenaed correspondence documents from Brad, 58, his company Mondo Bongo and his business manager on Friday, July 22, and a judge in Los Angeles accepted the subpoena and said Brad should provide its legal team with the requested documents. And while it’s a positive step forward in the contentious legal battle, Angelina isn’t happy, according to a source close to the star. This proves to Angelina that the judge ruled in her favor. [and Brad has to hand over his financial docs] but she’s not sitting around celebrating, the whole situation is still a very painful reminder for her of how much her family has lost, a person close to Angelina says HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Miraval was her happy place with Brad and the kids, that’s where she got married, so as you can imagine the decision to let go wasn’t easy, there were a lot of tears paid. But she felt like it was the right choice for her and she’s more than confident the court will rule in her favor, but it’s really not something she wants to dwell on. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Pictures And while the whole situation is painful for the mom of three, she’s doing pretty well personally, according to the source. Angelina is the happiest anyone has seen her in a long time, getting out of LA with the kids has been so good for her, they explained. Obviously she’s been very busy with work, but as a director and producer she’s had a lot to say about the schedule and she’s made sure there’s reasonable downtime so that she can also enjoy this break with her children. Angie shares six children with the Once upon a time in Hollywood star: Maddox21, Zahara17 years, pax18 years old, Shilo16 and twins Vivienne and Knox14. The Salt The actress was spotted in Rome, Italy, heading to the Vatican Museum on July 20 with her daughter Zahara. Before that, they were seen holding hands as they strolled the streets of New York. Related link Related: Brad Pitts Tattoos: A Guide to Every Ink Actor All of Angie and Brad’s children were present when they walked down Miraval’s aisle in 2014 after nine years of dating. The former power couple bought the state in 2008 for $28.4 million, and its current value is $167 million. Brad previously accused his ex of deliberately hurting him with the sale of his stake, which went to wine group Tenute del Mondo, which falls under the Stoli group. Jolie pursued and then concluded the alleged sale in secret, deliberately keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights, Brad’s attorneys claimed in the documents. In doing so, Jolie sought to capture the profits she had not earned and the returns on an investment she had not made. Also through the alleged sale, Jolie sought to harm Pitt.

