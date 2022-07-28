Anurag Kashyap on the debate between South India and Bollywood: Non-Hindi speakers are making Hindi movies





In recent months, Bollywood films have not performed so well at the box office, while films from South India have gained worldwide recognition. Recently during the launch of the trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller examine starring Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap was asked why Hindi movies weren’t doing so well and how South Indian movies were taking over. According to Indian Express, Anurag Kashyap has shared his opinion on why South Indian movies are taking over Bollywood. He said Because our Hindi movies are not rooted is the simple answer. When you see Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films, they are rooted in their culture, whether traditional or not. But our films are not rooted. SEE ALSO: “How can you suddenly start hating Bollywood?” Karan Johar says the hate Bollywood is getting ‘isn’t real’ He added, Here, people who don’t speak Hindi, who speak English, make Hindi movies. Wherever movies are rooted, they work. When our mainstream filmmakers make their kind of films, they work. Gangubai Kaethiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked because both filmmakers made the kind of movies they usually do. Other filmmakers are trying to make these films that they’re not used to trying to impress, by switching genres. The moment we become grounded, our movies will work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.mashable.com/entertainment/35709/anurag-kashyap-on-south-indian-vs-bollywood-debate-people-who-cant-speak-hindi-are-making-hindi-film The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

