Did Chase Hudson shade Charli DAmelio in his song “All The Things I Hate About You?”

Oof, TikTok tea is reaching dangerous temperatures these days. Let’s just say Chase Hudson does it not seem to ship Charli DAmelio and Landon Barkers new relationship. On July 25, Hudson (aka Lil Huddy) shared a preview of his new single All The Things I Hate About You on TikTok, and fans think there’s a major nuance towards D’Amelio in the lyrics. So, uh, did Hudson insult DAmelio in his new song? Here’s why fans think so. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for DAmelio and Hudson about the songs’ meanings, but didn’t hear back in time for publication.) During the 14 second trailer clipHudson sang someone who apparently stabbed [him] in the back like nothing, and called them a showstopper, a bad liar, a homie hopper, a drama starter. Uh, what was that? Homie hopper, you say? Like someone who dates more than one person in a friend group? Considering DAmelio is now dating Barker (you know, Hudson’s former best friend), it certainly sounds like a dig at the TikTok star. ICYMI, Hudson and D’Amelio began dated December 2019. They broke up in April 2020, but things still seemed amicable…until recently. DAmelio and Barker reportedly started dating in June, and only a day after sources confirmed the romance, Hudson unfollowed them both, according to screenshot from the original TikTokroom Instagram Account. By E !hudson too deleted all his photos with Barker from Instagram following reports of the relationship. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images That’s not all. On July 18, Barker and DAmelio confirmed their romance when she posted a selfie of the duo kissing to her Instagram Story. A short week later, Hudson shared this possibly diss track on TikTok. Of course, fans noticed. taking to the Hudsons video comments section, they reacted to the sitch. Some seemed a little shocked by Hudson’s bold words. HE DIDN’T HOLD, wrote one TikTok user. Others immediately took sides. One commented, Ok I’m on the huddy side. On the other hand, some pointed out that the relationship between Hudson and DAmelios ended more than two years ago. One wrote: Did you expect her to stay stuck or move on? As its 2022 allows everyone to grow. Hmm… Does this musical love triangle give anyone else ~déjà vu~? Don’t miss a thing Be the first to know what’s trending, straight from Elite Daily

