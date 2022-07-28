Amber Portwood loses custody of her four-year-old son | Entertainment

Amber Portwood has lost custody of her four-year-old son, James.
The 32-year-old reality star has a history of addiction, but is mother to James with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and – according to court documents obtained by The Sun – will now be sending her son from Indiana to live with her father in LA and she is entitled to three days of visitation.
She told E! News, “I am devastated and heartbroken. I have worked so hard to improve myself and my relationship with my children. against mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be attached to their past problems.”
The former ‘Teen Mom’ star – who also has 13-year-old Leah with her ex Gary Shirley – went on to explain that she did “everything” with her and explained that she would never stop fighting for her children.
She added: “I spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations. If your path does not was not perfect but that you have worked hard to become a better , more stable and caring person today keep moving forward as i will i will never stop fighting for my children i love more that all.”
In response to the court’s decision, Andrew told E! News, “We’ve endured the nightmare, now we can live the dream.”
Earlier this year Amber opened up about the relationship she has with her daughter and sent Leah a video message in which she insisted she would ‘never stop’ trying to mend their relationship .
She said: “”I’m so proud of the young woman you’ve become. I think of you every day. And I will never stop trying to fix our relationship, no matter what it takes. I will Always Love You. You are my heart no matter what.”
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/amber-portwood-loses-custody-of-four-year-old-son/article_f569b2f3-efe6-5f72-b49c-18bd24f8c60c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos