Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for her jawline during pregnancy – News





The ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor posted a series of stunning photos on his social media By ANI Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 10:01 Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt left fans drooling over her stunning maternity dress choices. Wednesday, the Razi posted some great photos on his social media. Besides its beauty, what caught the eye was Arjun Kapoor’s comment on his post. Let’s take a look at the photos Alia dropped on her Instagram handle. Sharing a series of photos, Alia wrote, “just another day…lounging around and promoting darlings – hope you’re having a great day…goodbye.” In the photos, she looks absolutely stunning with the pregnancy glow and a beautiful bohemian-style look that she donned for the new photoshoot. She was seen wearing a classic oversized shirt which she paired with unique ruffled and distressed jeans. Gangubai Kathiawadi The actor accessorized his look with gold hoop earrings and a set of rings. For makeup, she opted for rosy makeup with nude lips to complete her outfit. Alia donned matching heels to complete the chic and elegant look. As soon as the 29-year-old actor posted the photos, his fans and friends in the industry swamped the comments section. Actor Arjun Kapoor dropped the comment. She wrote, “That jaw line during pregnancy. Kamal Hai Alia Bhatt…too gewd.” Fans reacted with fire and heart emojis on her post. Meanwhile, on a personal level, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. After two months of marriage, the couple announced on Monday that they are all ready to embrace parenthood. She also posted a photo showing two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wish to embrace parenthood. darlings The trailer was launched recently and has been trending ever since. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia and Gaurav Verma, darlings marks director Jasmeet K Reen’s feature debut. Watch the trailer below: The film is billed as a dark comedy, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. darlings explores the life of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while struggling through thick and thin. The 2 minute 34 second trailer shows Alia and Shefali filing a complaint for Alia’s missing husband, Vijay Varma. However, there is a twist. Later in the trailer, Alia is seen seeking revenge on her husband who abused her. The trailer shines a light on the sensitive topic of domestic violence through a humorous lens. The film is set to premiere on Netlflix on August 5th. Apart from Darlings, Alia has also just finished filming her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaniwhich is led by none other than Karan Johar. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanialso starring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/bollywood-arjun-kapoor-lauds-alia-bhatt-over-her-jawline-during-pregnancy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos