Bollywood Top 5 News Today: SRK – Taapsee’s leaked photos of Dunki sets on Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release





Image source: INDIA TV Top 5 Bollywood News Today Top 5 Bollywood news today: From the latest on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor with Laal Singh Chaddha to the disastrous box office of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, here’s a look at what’s happening in the showbiz world. Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release Starting with Aamir Khan who will return to the big screen after the film 2-18 Thugs of Hindostan. The actor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even before the theatrical release of the film, it was announced that the film will be released on OTT just six months after. READ ALL DETAILS Shamshera ticket office Then comes the disastrous box office report of Shamshera. Ranbir Kapoor made his return to the big screens after four long years and it was expected to be a grand one. However, Shamshera sank earlier than the Titanic. The film is struggling to stay on board with only Rs 36 crore in its prize pool since its release.READ ALL DETAILS Birthday of Huma Qureshi Today, actress Huma Qureshi turned 36. The actress threw a lavish birthday party on Wednesday with all the big names in Bollywood in attendance. From Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh and others attended the athletics themed birthday party. Controversy over Ranveer Singh’s nude photos Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s nude photo shoot continues to be talked about. While numerous FIRs have been filed against the actor for obscenity and “hurting the feelings of women”, Bollywood stars have backed him up. After Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, actresses Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor sided with Ranveer. While Parineeti said, “He’s a fluid creator, and there’s nothing holding him back, which is the best quality an artist can have.” Vaani commented, “Ranveers is an artist and a big plus. He’s and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities.” READ ALL DETAILS SRK – Taapsee’s leaked photos on Dunki’s sets Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming his next film Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in London. After the video of SRK getting into a car, more photos from the sets went viral on the internet. In the last photo, Taapsee can be seen smiling alongside the superstar. Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-top-5-news-today-srk-taapsee-leaked-pics-from-dunki-sets-to-laal-singh-chaddha-ott-release-2022-07-28-795541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos