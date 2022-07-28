True Thompson in private jet in Khloe Kardashian photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Shutterstock Call her a little lady. Khloe Kardashian 4 year old girl True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxury private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a bright pink case, Tristan Thompsondaughter’s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious and stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality came through as she laughed while holding a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her. More about Khloe Kardashian True looked stylish and summer-ready in a colorful floral top with a green, pink and orange pattern. She teamed the airy tank top with a pair of white shorts, along with some cool white Nike sneakers and socks. Their toddler showed off her natural curl with her hair down, adding a single, small braid to frame her face. She also appeared to have all the travel essentials with her trusty iPad, chips and a luxury Hermes Avalon blanket in gray (a favorite of the KarJenner clan). Long time friend Khloe Khadija Haqq McCray was one of the first to comment on the post, writing Gorgeous girl. Tata Kylie Jenner added, cute patootie, while buddy Vanessa Bryant gushes, Shes so cute! The Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Pics of North West, Dream, Saint and More Khloe is clearly enjoying some much-needed time for her mother and daughter after a difficult attempt to work things out with True’s father, Tristan, last fall. The Kardashians on Hulu gave fans an inside look at the demise of the basketball player and TV personality’s on-and-off relationship after he cheated on her again, this time with a Texas fitness model Maralee Nichols. The date resulted in Tristan’s son Theonow seven months old. Kim Kardashian was seen crying in the latest episode of The Kardashians as she broke the news to her sister after a news outlet published legal documents relating to the situation, including a statement from Tristan himself. The on-and-off couple shocked fans on July 13, 2022, however, when their rep confirmed they were expecting their second child together. The new addition to the family is expected anytime and will be born via surrogate, TMZ reports. Related link Related: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompsons Relationship Timeline: Second Child and More We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November, the rep said. Khlo is incredibly grateful to surrogate extraordinaire for such a beautiful blessing. Wed likes to ask for kindness and privacy so Khlo can focus on her family.

