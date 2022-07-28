These classic Paul Hollywood scones wowed the queen mum





Paul Hollywood uses bread flour in his scones, which might seem surprising, but it’s a popular choice in professional kitchens because the high protein content gives the scones a boost. This recipe has been proven for many years and he says he has never had a complaint. The Queen Mother said they were the best scones she had ever tasted, he says. Just a few things to keep in mind: Don’t overwork the dough – you want it to be nice and light. And don’t twist the cookie cutter when you lift it, or it won’t rise properly in the oven. Here is the recipe for her new cookbook, “Bake”: CLASSIC SCONES Makes 11 scones Ingredients: 4 cups (500g) bread flour, plus extra for dusting 2 tablespoons (25g) baking powder 6 tablespoons (80 g) unsalted butter, cut into pieces 2 large eggs 1 cup (250 g) whole milk cup (80g) superfine sugar To glaze: 1 large egg beaten with a pinch of salt To serve: Confectioner’s sugar, sprinkle Preserves and Devonshire clotted cream or whipped cream Directions: Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix the flour and baking powder together. Add the butter and rub with your fingers for a few minutes until you get a texture similar to that of breadcrumbs. In another bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and sugar. Add to the rubbed mixture and stir until the dough comes together and forms a ball. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and fold it over several times to incorporate air, but don’t knead it; you want a loose, soft dough. Using a rolling pin, gently roll out to 1¼” (3cm) thickness, making sure there is enough flour underneath to prevent sticking. Using a cookie cutter about 2 1/2 inches (6 1/2 cm) in diameter and pressing down firmly (do not twist the cookie cutter), cut out circles and place them on the lined baking sheets leaving space in between. Brush the tops of the scones with beaten egg then put in the fridge for 20 minutes to rest. Meanwhile, heat your oven to 425 degrees F. Take the scones out of the fridge and brush them again with the egg glaze. Bake for 15 minutes until puffed and golden. Transfer the scones to a wire rack and let cool completely. Dust lightly with icing sugar and serve with a generous helping of preserves and Devonshire clotted cream or whipped cream. ___ Excerpt from BAKE by Paul Hollywood. Text (copyright) Paul Hollywood. Photo (Copyright) Haarala Hamilton. Reprinted with permission from Bloomsbury USA. The Associated Press

