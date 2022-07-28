New Beverly Hills Cafe Combines European Style and Old Hollywood Glamor





BEVERLY HILLS, CA Velverie Café and Teahouse, a European-style cafe that opened last month in Beverly Hills, aims to be a laid-back, retro-chic neighborhood eatery offering all-day dining, afternoon teas, noon and the glitz of Old Hollywood.

“Built on fun, warmth and glamour, I hope Velverie will be a welcoming gathering place for all guests to explore their passions within an equally inspired community of friends,” said the owner Chloe Strumpf, who said the inspiration for her restaurant came from Los Angeles’ diversity of design, art, music and pop culture. Executive chef Junior Perez drew inspiration from the European cafe scene, combined with contemporary California, local suppliers and agricultural sources, management said.

Afternoon teas, with a choice of two tea sandwiches, as well as pastries, fruit and mini scones with homemade jams, are offered daily from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Breakfast and brunch include items such as creme brle French toast with dark rum, banana and vanilla mascarpone and Cacio e Pepe eggs on toast, as well as pastries delivered daily by Sugarbloom Bakery and Pitchoun.

The lunch menu offers: Provençal toast with tuna, fennel, capers, olives and herb salad on toast; prosciutto and burrata served on a toasted baguette; and Tunisian couscous with grilled vegetables. Highlighting traditional European-inspired dishes with a California twist, dinner and dessert options include: ham-butter croquettes with French ham and cheese and whipped potatoes; crab linguini; rib steak with crispy potatoes; a seasonal fruit crostata; an assortment of petit fours; and pot of milk chocolate cream.

At tea time, diners can also opt for “Canaps and Conversation” with “eggplant caviar”, roasted piquillo and crab salad dips, truffle and parmesan crisps, or the “Beverly Hills Afternoon” with mini avocado toast, kale salad, crab roll, Belgian waffle bites with olive oil and balsamic caviar, assorted macaroons, creme brulee and pot of creme au milk chocolate. At the bar, Velverie offers signature cocktails, local and imported beers, wine and champagne.

“I’m so excited to share my dream in one of LA’s most remarkable neighborhoods and create a more authentic and luxurious experience for everyone,” owner Strumpf said. Check out the photo exhibit posted above to capture the restaurant’s Art Deco vibe. Velverie Cafe and Tea Room, at 9737 S. Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with snacks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ————– IN OTHER AREAS RESTAURANT & DINING NEWS ON PATCH:

