Death of Bernard Cribbins: who was the actor of Doctor Who?





Bernard Cribbins, narrator of Wombles and singer of Right Said Fred, has died aged 93

British actor Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93, leaving behind an impressive body of work. Cribbins’ agent, Gavin Barker Associates, released a statement this morning (July 28) confirming the veteran actor had died: Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has died aged 93. Register to our newsletter What to watch His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, the 60s hit song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and the narration of The Wombles. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:65.0013%"/> Bernard Cribbins has died aged 93 The actor will be remembered by several generations of fans for various roles over the years, from The Wombles to Doctor Who. Who was Bernard Cribbins? Cribbins was born in Oldham, Lancashire in 1928, the son of Ethel, a cotton weaver, and John, a First World War veteran. At 13, Cribbins left school and started working at a drama club where he first dabbled in acting. He began acting in the West End in the 1950s and made numerous film appearances in several comedy films in the 1960s. In 1962 Cribbins released the novelty song Right Said Fred, a novelty song about three men on the move struggling with a difficult piece of furniture – the well-known band took their name from this song. He appeared in Doctor Who in several capacities, first in the 1960s and later during the New Who era from 2007 to 2010. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5345%"/> Bernard Cribbins on Old Jacks Boat Cribbins received an OBE in the 2011 Birthday Honors for services to theatre. Cribbins married Gillian McBarnet in 1955 and they were together for 66 years until her death in October last year. The couple had no children. What has Bernard Cribbins been into? Cribbins was a prolific actor with over 100 credits to his name – his first screen role was as Princes Guard in the 1956 TV series The Black Tulip. Since then he has appeared alongside Peter Sellers in The Long Arm of the Law, starred in three Carry On films and played Albert in The Railway Children. His first Doctor Who role was in the non-canon TV movie Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 AD in which he played PC Tom Campbell opposite Peter Cushings Dr. Who. For many, Cribbins will always be remembered as the narrator of the classic children’s show The Wombles from 1973 to 1975. He also made over 100 appearances in 30 years as The Storyteller on the children’s show Jackanory. Like all veteran British actors, Cribbins found his way to Coronation Street, playing Wally Bannister in 12 episodes in 2003. Read more He played the main character in Old Jacks Boat, a Cbeebies show where an old captain recounts his adventures on the high seas with his dog Salty. He returned to Doctor Who to voice a character in an 8th Doctor audio play in 2007. Later that year he played Wilfred Mott, grandfather of Donna Nobles, alongside David Tennants 10th Doctor, appearing in 10 episodes between 2007-2010. Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies shared a tribute to Cribbins on Instagram following his death. Cribbins had been spotted filming in a wheelchair with David Tennant and Catherine Tate earlier this year and he was due to appear in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special. It is not clear if this will always be the case. How did Bernard Cribbins die? It is not yet known what Cribbins’ cause of death was. The actor battled poor health by surviving triple heart bypass surgery and beating prostate cancer. When he was last seen filming in May this year, the star was in a wheelchair being pushed by David Tennant.

