NEW YORK If Paul Hollywood needed proof that he and The Great British Bake Off have become pop culture icons, all he has to do is turn on Netflix.

In last year’s star-studded heist film Red Notice starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot was a clip from the Hollywood show, an unlikely hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

In one scene, Gadot, after a double or triple crossover, is shown relaxing in front of a television while waiting for a trap to be triggered on one of her co-stars. She sits and watches me on the Bake Off and I go What? It’s Wonder Woman! said Hollywood, still amazed.

Hollywood may have gone to Hollywood, but it doesn’t forget where the magic happens. The English baking specialist has gone back to basics this summer, offering ultimate versions of recipes tweaked and updated for the modern world in Bloomsbury Publishing’s new Bake cookbook.

There were some things that I thought were too sweet and you didn’t need to have that much sugar. I think our palates have changed over the past 20, 30, 40, 50 years, he says. I thought, Well, if you can reduce the sugar and still enjoy a fantastic cake, then surely that’s a good thing.

The book is divided into six parts: cakes, cookies and scones, breads and flatbreads, pizzas and donuts, pastries and pies, and desserts. There are ripened versions of everything from chocolate orange banana bread and cheese and onion bread to quattro formaggi pizza and fish pies.

Each recipe aims to capture the essence of the dish, and Hollywood hopes home cooks will learn the basics. Once you’ve mastered it, you can tweak it, tweak it, tweak it and make it your own. You have to master it by walking first before you can run, he says.

In addition to adding less sugar and also less salt, Hollywood has put its own twist on some recipes, like asking for bread flour also known as strong flour in its scones and ditching lemon in favor of a lime meringue pie.

A former professional baker, Hollywood has built a media empire writing cookbooks and judging on TV. He’s been known as much for rewarding contestants with a prized handshake as he is for his direct assessments of dishes, saying things like I think they’re a little messy and need to stay in the oven a lot longer. His underrated path. That’s a shame.

He and fellow judge Prue Leith became world stars thanks to The Great British Bake Off, which airs in the US as The Great British Baking Show. Hollywood has created shows such as Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico, The American Baking Competition and Junior Bake Off.

There’s a reserve in every Bake recipe, a reflection of Hollywood’s outspoken but fair personality. There are often a few introductory sentences with an explanation of its settings, then a set of economic guidelines, some no longer than a few hundred words.

You can have your fluffy frills and comments when you eat with your friend, he laughs. I said, let’s cut to the chase, do this fucking thing and then you can sit down and talk.

All you really need to cook like a pro, he says, is a kitchen scale, your hands and a good oven. Prospective bakers should not be intimidated by working with moisture or yeast.

I think at the end of the day, the recipes themselves are very accessible, he says. If you’re weighing the recipe correctly and your oven has been serviced or it’s been cleaned and it’s been well-maintained and it reaches the temperature listed, you’re 90% of the way there in weighing things correctly. After that, just throw it in a blender and blend it.

Hollywood’s passion for baking is contagious and her knowledge profound. If you thought the sourdough that has become more popular during the pandemic originated in San Francisco, Hollywood dates back further. He traced it back to the ancient Egyptians who baked it for the sun god Ra, then to the Romans and then to the Europeans, who brought it when they emigrated to California.

What is a sourdough? Well, to me, as long as you’re not using store bought yeast, and you’re making your yeast in flour water, and exploiting airborne bacteria, then what you’re doing is leaven, he said.

Speaking of a pandemic, Hollywood is encouraged by the fact that more and more bakers are turning to their kitchens and baking muffins, cookies or baked goods to sell.

People have a passion for baking, which, yes, was there before. But what happened is they nurtured that passion during the pandemic. And now it’s become a hobby in its own right or a giveaway or a trade or a business they want to invest in, he says.

He says he even sees a higher awareness, sophistication and passion among the contestants of The Great British Bake Off, which has filmed 12 seasons with no end in sight.

It’s always been there, but it seems to be getting more and more important now. They’re so knowledgeable about baking that they just weren’t in seasons one and two, he says. They had an interest and they were good, but they seem so much more informed now. And it amazes me.

Hollywood has also noticed that men are engaging more in baking, which it encourages. He also wants kids to get hands-on instead of spending time on their Playstations or Switches.

It’s all about how delicate you are with some of the sponges and how skilled you are with your touch to create something that looks and tastes amazing, that’s what baking is all about. I always find it to be a very inclusive thing.

Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits