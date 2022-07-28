



MY CHOU! It’s a sound that everything Avatar: The Last Airbender can hear perfectly in their head and these fans will soon have the chance to hear it all again. In a message from Avatar Newsit was revealed that the voice actor james you will reprise his role as fan-favorite character Cabbage Merchant in Netflix’s live-action reimagining of the animated series! In the original animated series, the Cabbage Merchant was a running gag that appeared several times in the first two seasons. The Cabbage Merchant was a poor and unhappy vendor who often found himself and his cabbages in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the gag, the main characters would frequently accidentally destroy his cabbage-filled cart while fighting villains. This often provoked what became the character’s signature catchphrase “my cabbage!” Since the series aired, the character has become a favorite part of the series’ long list of recurring characters. The character is also referenced again in the sequel series Legend of Korra where his son appears, also voiced by Sie. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY Sie is an actor who has had a long career as a voice actor. Apart from Avatar candor, audiences probably know his voice. He voiced the main character of the cartoon Jackie Chan AdventuresKwan in Danny Ghostand has voiced several characters on shows like king of the hill and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of the Incredible. Sie has also appeared in films like How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Ice Age: The Meltdown. Image via IMDb/Ben RELATED: The “Avatar: The Last Airbender” universe is expanding with 3 new animated films at Nickelodeon It’s currently unknown how many episodes Sie is set to appear in, though if the animated series is anything to go by, there will be plenty of opportunities to destroy his cabbage in the quest to save the world. Sie joins the already announced cast of GOrder Cormier, Kiawentiio Tarbell, Ian Ousley, Daniel Dae Kim, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun Hyung Lee, Lim Kay Siuand ken leung. Fans of the original anime series are understandably worried about a live-action adaptation of the beloved series. Famously, there was an attempt in 2010 to adapt it into a film which was poorly received. However, Sie’s involvement in this new adaptation could be a good sign. One of the biggest issues fans had with the movie was that it didn’t have much respect for the show and wasn’t very true to what made the show so beloved in the first place. So this new Netflix series not only including the Cabbage Merchant, a fan-favorite character with a beloved gag, but bringing back the original voice actor, could be a sign of good things to come. Check out Avatar News’ announcement tweet below:

