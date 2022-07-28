Will Anuj die in Anupamaa? Here’s what actor Gaurav Khanna has to say





Since the release of Anupamaa’s latest promo, fans have been worried. As Country Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) talks about his life with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), his picture frame falls off, hinting that his character may soon die in the everyday. The scene left the audience in shock as they believe he is the only hope in Anupamaa’s life, and his departure would mean the end of their beautiful story.

When indianexpress.com contacted the actor, Gaurav Khanna didn’t want to give any spoilers. However, he said he too had read the comments on social media about Anuj’s death. “All I can say for now is that I am fully committed to Anupamaa and Star Plus. I have complete faith in Rajan Shahi’s vision. I really don’t know what lies ahead in the future. track. So I would really like the audience to wait and watch. While Gaurav was unwilling to open up about the future storyline, sources confirmed to indianexpress.com that the character is not dying. The show, which launched in 2020, is a remake of Bengali drama Sreemoyee. And according to the original script, Anuj and Anupamaa continue to have a long life together. “These dramatic scenarios come and go, but how can Anuj die? He is one of the mainstays of the show. There would be dramatic twists, which audiences should look forward to, but nothing dramatic happens,” the source assured. Launched in 2020, Anupamaa has captured hearts everywhere. The show has been number uno on the ratings chart for the longest time. With Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead role, the daily also had an 11-episode prequel. Anupamaa: Namaste America on Disney+ Hotstar, a first for a television show Recently, he also made the news after one of the actors Best Kalnawat walked out of the show to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The manufacturers said they terminated his contract because he did not inform them of their decision beforehand. The actor, for his part, told indianexpress.com that he indeed hinted at the creators, however, since he couldn’t work on a competing channel, he had to quit the show.

