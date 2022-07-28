Entertainment
First impressions of MagicBand+ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
MagicBand+ has finally arrived at Walt Disney World, but does the latest technical mouse marvel live up to the hype? I visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 27, 2022, the launch day of MagicBand+, and tested the new device with the new Batuu Bounty Hunter and Fab 50 interactive games to bring you that first impression.
In case you missed our previous coverage of MagicBand+, this new portable option includes all the features of the familiar MagicBands (which remain available and fully functional) such as tapping to enter parks, entering Lightning Lanes, or even entering your on-site hotel room. However, the new MagicBand+ adds haptic vibrations, color-changing lights, and Bluetooth connectivity to your band, enabling new interactive features.
Let’s see what all this meant in practice on day one with the new devices:
Purchasing and setting up MagicBand+
Although it was day one, I had a hard enough time buying my first MagicBand+ at the Celebrity 5 & 10 store near the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. I heard that customers queuing before early entry should calm down as the shop doesn’t open until later, but when I arrived just before 11 there was only 10 minutes to wait. waiting to make my selection.
The hardest part was choosing a design. Only the color MagicBand+s sold cost $34.99, while all of the more premium ones cost $44.99. Star Wars and Marvel themes are available, but I went with a retro logo style that has proven to be very popular; although all models were in stock when I made my selection, this style sold out less than half an hour later.
For the best selection and to ensure you don’t waste time in the park purchasing and setting up your MagicBand+, I strongly suggest pre-purchasing through the ShopDisney website.
Speaking of wasted time, as soon as I took my new MagicBand+ out of the box and tried to turn it on for the first time, a brief red flash informed me that I had a dead battery. Luckily, my trusty FuelRod connected easily to the USB charger which is the MagicBand+’s only included accessory.
After about an hour – and a spin on Tower of Terror – a green glow told me my MagicBand+ had enough charge to pair. One last problem: I had to temporarily remove the shell of my iPhone so that its NFC reader could register the new RFID tag integrated into the bracelet, a problem that I have never encountered when reading other devices.
Once I was ready, it was easy enough to use the My Disney Experience app to link my new MagicBand+ to my account and pair it via Bluetooth. A final unexpected speed bump was an alert that a software update was already available for my band, which took about three minutes to install.
I also took a moment to adjust my MagicBand+ setting in the app, to increase motion sensitivity. This seemed to help somewhat when interacting with Fab 50 statues (see below). Additionally, I set my party colors to flash in a soothing shade of ocean blue. Now was the time to test out some of the new activities around the park.
Star Wars: Batu’s Bounty Hunters
My first stop was Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Black Spire Outpost, to check out the new Batuu Bounty Hunters game. After starting the PlayDisney app and navigating to the new game (which is separate from the existing Star Wars Data Pad), I approached the bounty task board, which is located next to the vehicle garage, across from the Droid Deposit.
The queue moved quickly, and soon I was off to my first quest. As I wandered around Batuu, my MagicBand+ was flashing green and pulsing faster as I approached my target.
Upon discovering the correct door, the app’s augmented reality camera was triggered to reveal a hidden person or creature on the other side. Then it was back to the taskmasker’s office to claim my credits and get another assignment.
I collected three bounties before the scorching heat of Batuu sent me running off-world in search of shade, but I had fun doing it. The new game is a nice addition for regular visitors who have already completed all of the free Datapad missions, but once you get the hang of it, there seems to be very little depth or story to the bounty hunt (at least so far) .
By the way, bounty hunting quickly drained my freshly charged MagicBand+ into the danger zone (which you can see in the app), so be sure to bring backup batteries or USB wall outlets with you.
Watch our video featuring the Batuu Bounty Hunters MagicBand+ game below. You can also watch on youtube.
Fab 50 Quest Statue Scavenger Hunt
This set spans all four Walt Disney World theme parks and incorporates the 36 golden Fab 50 character statues that were installed last October to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary. There are seven located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and all are found in the center courtyard near Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
First. I made the mistake of trying to activate the statues with my MagicBand+ before I started the Fab 50 Quest. Be sure to open the Play Disney app and enable the Fab 50 game if you want your progress to be tracked.
It only took me about 15 minutes to activate all of the studios statues, unlocking augmented reality Disney friends that can be viewed on your phone.
To be honest, I found the Fab 50 Quest more frustrating than fun. Some of the statues (especially Edna Mode) were difficult to activate, although changing the MagicBand+ sensitivity setting helped somewhat. But even when they respond, many statues respond with just a brief piece of music or a sound effect, and the talking handle was too quiet for me to understand ambient sounds.
Maybe in a bigger park with more characters, the Fab 50 Quest would be more entertaining, especially if you don’t already know where all the golden statues are. But as it stands, I think it was a good thing that the studios had Bounty Hunting to take over from MagicBand+.
The MagicBand+ also syncs with Disney nightly shows. We haven’t had a chance to try it yet, but Scott Gustin did and posted this video on Twitter:
MagicBand+ are available online and at Walt Disney World stores. They will come to Disneyland later this year.
Have you purchased a MagicBand+ or are you considering purchasing one? Let us know in the comments below!
