Don’t think Bollywood needs to reinvent itself: T-Series Bhushan Kumar

At a time when big-banner films like Samrat Prithviraj, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Shamshera are exploding at the box office, India’s top film producer Bhushan Kumar told Business Today that Bollywood, in fact, is on a growth chart.

I don’t think Bollywood needs to reinvent itself. It’s one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world and it’s only growing. Today, you see the most talented and celebrated directors and producers making blockbuster hits for theaters, OTT platforms, the music industry and more. The industry is also collaborating with others from within India itself as well as overseas, and it goes no further than that, said Bhushan Kumar, President and CEO of T-Series.

T-backed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to earn Rs 184.32 crore (India net collections) and became one of the biggest hits of 2022 so far. However, other co-productions like Jhund, Radhe Shyam, Anek failed to even break that bar when combined.

Kumar said that filmmaking is an ever-evolving process and the Bollywood industry is always advancing with the changing times. Reinvention comes naturally to us. The genre of films and topics selected cater to ever-changing audience preferences and I think the industry hit the nail on the head with this one, he adds.

The production house is betting on its next bilingual magnum opus Adipurush which will be titled by Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and is set to hit the big screens in January 2023.

Bollywood has always been one of the big budget movies. We have had many films in the past that have been made on such a grand scale and our film, Adipurush too, will be a magnum opus like never seen before. Audiences are now accepting regional language films and so we are also collaborating with several Southern industry teams to meet audience needs, because at the end of the day it’s all about the audience. They make or break one, he said.

He said that in the future, scale is what everyone is looking at with mass artist movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pushpa and RRR.

They are all mass artists and have done wonders in cinema because the creators did not hesitate to create them. Even our upcoming movies such as Vikram Vedha, Adipurush, Animal and Ek Villain Returns, they are all made in gigantic scales and will be mass artists with all works, he said.

He added that a big business trend in the film industry is the return of years gone by with iconic dialogue, song sequences, action, and more.

For Kumar, the rise of OTT (over-the-top) has caused quite a stir in the theater world and it shows. However, there are several instances in which theaters are packed as audiences have greatly missed the whole experience that is the big screen, he said.

Currently, we see movies moving towards OTT release only because of budgets. Big-budget films that are confident in their content, cast, and crew gear up for theatrical releases. There’s definitely a disparity between the two and that’s why we’re going for both types of releases as well, he said.

Also Read: With Omicron’s Rise, Bollywoods Rs 1,000 cr Pipeline Is in Limbo

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera Tanks Worry Bollywood

Also Read: PVR Releases Highest Rs 530 cr BO Collections on ‘KGF: Chapter 2s’ Might