Bernard Cribbins, star of Doctor Who and The Railway Children, died at the age of 93 | Ents & Arts News

Bernard Cribbins, star of Doctor Who and The Railway Children, died at the age of 93
Veteran actor Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in the film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died aged 93.
A statement from his agent, Gavin Barker Associates, said: “His career has spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the series Carry On, the 60s hit song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and The Wombles storytelling.
“He did well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat.
“He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.
“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is beyond doubt. He was unique, representing the best of his generation, and he will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”
The beloved actor was born in Oldham in 1928 and after appearing on stage he rose to fame in film and television, becoming widely known as the narrator of The Wombles and a longtime host on Jackanory.
He had a long and varied filmography, including appearing in the Carry On movies and the original Casino Royale.
Cribbins has also performed in Coronation Street and, more recently, Doctor Who, as well as having a string of top 10 hits – including his 1962 comedy song Right Said Fred.
In the 90s return of Doctor Who, he played the grandfather of Catherine Tate’s character and appeared in one of the series’ most-watched episodes of all time, Voyage of the Damned, in 2007, which also saw Kylie Minogue and Russell Tovey onscreen.
But it is his role in the 1970 film adaptation of The Railway Children for which he is perhaps best known, playing station porter Albert Perks, starring in a scene where the children reunite with their father on the train platform.
“A legend has left the world”
Tributes poured in for the actor, with Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies saying “a legend has left the world”.
He wrote on Instagram: “Bernard Cribbins (1928-2022) I love this man. I love him. It’s him as Snout in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
“Do you want to do Shakespeare, Bernard? ‘Let me see the script.’ He knew everyone!He talked about the Beatles and David Niven, and how he once sat on the stairs at a party pretending to be bird calls with TH White. he added: “I said to Ashley Banjo last week…” He loved being in Doctor Who.
“He said ‘The kids call me grandpa on the street!’ Her first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard.
“I’m so lucky to have known him. Thank you for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”
Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss added: “There was no one like Cribbins.
“A gifted comedic actor with an incredible vein of pathos and a real heart.
“From Sellers to Star Turn, from Wombles to Wilf. I once told him about his great performance in Hammer’s She.
“This afternoon he was off to play 5 away – at nearly 90.”
Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess added his condolences, saying “Farewell Bernard Cribbins. Bon voyage”, while Gold TV wrote: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Bernard Cribbins, who sadly passed away at the age of 93.
“We will have a cheese salad for lunch, in honor of his memorable appearance in Fawlty Towers.”
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted: “Truly sad news. What talent and a life well lived. Thank you Bernard Cribbins.”
The famous astrologer Russell Grant wrote: “I worked only once with Bernard Cribbins. He was a mainstay of British theater and television, although he will be remembered by many for his pop song ‘Right Said Fred’.
“For me, Bernard was an actor who gave comfort and credibility when he was in a production. Oh it’s Bernard, everything is fine.”
