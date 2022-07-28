The event runs from August 2-7 at Marathon Park

WAUSAU The Wisconsin Valley Fair is back and better than ever.

The fair, which dates back more than 150 years, kicks off August 2 and runs until August 7 at the Marathon Park in Wausau. The park will host an explosion of activities including animal judging, multiple exhibits, live music, a rodeo, demolition derby and carnival.

“We really try to respect and preserve the fair’s agricultural roots,” said Wisconsin Valley Fair administrator Jodi Langenhahn. “But, we have something for everyone.”

Langenhahn expects over 100,000 people to walk through the doors of the fair next week and with several new food vendors and an extra day of rodeo, they won’t be disappointed.

Almost anything with four legs will be on display, from horses to rabbits to cats. These animals will be exhibited and judged throughout the week.

Thousands of exhibits featuring flowers, collections, woodworking projects and more will fill the non-animal exhibit building.

The fair provides an opportunity for local youth involved in 4-H, Future Farmers of America and other programs to show off their hard work. They feature animals they’ve spent months raising and objects they’ve created. More than 800 young people exhibit thousands of projects in the Junior Fair division.

The North American Midway Entertainment Carnival returns again this year. Wristbands for unlimited rides will be available from Wednesday to Sunday. Wristbands are $33 at the fair or $25 in advance.

Food vendors will also be on hand to satisfy any Fair Trade food cravings. Corn dogs, donuts and cheese curds are just a few of the offerings this year.

There will also be non-food vendors ready to satisfy your shopping cravings along your route.

Great evenings planned in the stands

Appearing on stage this year are Lee Greenwood, Carly Pearce and .38 Special. Greenwood, best known for his mega hit “God Bless the USA,” will kick off the entertainment from the grandstand at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Pearce, the current Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association singer of the year, will appear on Wednesday, followed by American rock band .38 Special, known for their popular hits “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You”, Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday are devoted to the rodeo. This is the first year that the rodeo has been extended to two days.

“Two nights of rodeo is exciting,” Langenhahn said. “It will attract more cowboys and participants.”

The entertainment in the stands will end on Sunday with a demolition derby.

Entrance to grandstand events is free with admission, with the exception of the demolition derby. However, reserved seats in front of the stage are offered and this varies from $10 to $25, depending on the event.

Know before you go

Bring cash. All entrance gates will accept cash only. ATMs will be on site.

Arrive early and save money. Daily tickets before noon are $6, after noon they drop to $9. Children 10 and under are free. A season pass is also available for $25.

Parking at Marathon Park will cost $6 per day and $18 for a season pass.

There will be free street parking (if you can find it) and paid parking lots located around Marathon Park.

Avoid the biggest crowds by attending on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Buy season tickets and parking tickets as well as reserved seating for grandstand events online here.

For more information and a full calendar of events, visit the show website.

