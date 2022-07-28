Entertainment
The event runs from August 2-7 at Marathon Park
WAUSAU The Wisconsin Valley Fair is back and better than ever.
The fair, which dates back more than 150 years, kicks off August 2 and runs until August 7 at the Marathon Park in Wausau. The park will host an explosion of activities including animal judging, multiple exhibits, live music, a rodeo, demolition derby and carnival.
“We really try to respect and preserve the fair’s agricultural roots,” said Wisconsin Valley Fair administrator Jodi Langenhahn. “But, we have something for everyone.”
Langenhahn expects over 100,000 people to walk through the doors of the fair next week and with several new food vendors and an extra day of rodeo, they won’t be disappointed.
Almost anything with four legs will be on display, from horses to rabbits to cats. These animals will be exhibited and judged throughout the week.
Thousands of exhibits featuring flowers, collections, woodworking projects and more will fill the non-animal exhibit building.
The fair provides an opportunity for local youth involved in 4-H, Future Farmers of America and other programs to show off their hard work. They feature animals they’ve spent months raising and objects they’ve created. More than 800 young people exhibit thousands of projects in the Junior Fair division.
RELATED:Palm readers and daredevils: The Wisconsin Valley Fair was created to celebrate agriculture, entertain
NO MORE NEWS:‘A pretty deep turnaround’: Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Green Bay at the forefront of a brick-and-mortar retail revival
The North American Midway Entertainment Carnival returns again this year. Wristbands for unlimited rides will be available from Wednesday to Sunday. Wristbands are $33 at the fair or $25 in advance.
Food vendors will also be on hand to satisfy any Fair Trade food cravings. Corn dogs, donuts and cheese curds are just a few of the offerings this year.
There will also be non-food vendors ready to satisfy your shopping cravings along your route.
Great evenings planned in the stands
Appearing on stage this year are Lee Greenwood, Carly Pearce and .38 Special. Greenwood, best known for his mega hit “God Bless the USA,” will kick off the entertainment from the grandstand at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Pearce, the current Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association singer of the year, will appear on Wednesday, followed by American rock band .38 Special, known for their popular hits “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You”, Thursday evening.
Friday and Saturday are devoted to the rodeo. This is the first year that the rodeo has been extended to two days.
“Two nights of rodeo is exciting,” Langenhahn said. “It will attract more cowboys and participants.”
The entertainment in the stands will end on Sunday with a demolition derby.
Entrance to grandstand events is free with admission, with the exception of the demolition derby. However, reserved seats in front of the stage are offered and this varies from $10 to $25, depending on the event.
Know before you go
Bring cash. All entrance gates will accept cash only. ATMs will be on site.
Arrive early and save money. Daily tickets before noon are $6, after noon they drop to $9. Children 10 and under are free. A season pass is also available for $25.
Parking at Marathon Park will cost $6 per day and $18 for a season pass.
There will be free street parking (if you can find it) and paid parking lots located around Marathon Park.
Avoid the biggest crowds by attending on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Buy season tickets and parking tickets as well as reserved seating for grandstand events online here.
For more information and a full calendar of events, visit the show website.
NO MORE NEWS:The Pickle Jar Grinds & Finds brings coffee and community to the Wausau neighborhood
NO MORE NEWS:Wausau faces an “affordable housing crisis”. Here is what is being done to fix it.
Sources
2/ https://www.wausaudailyherald.com/story/entertainment/2022/07/28/wisconsin-valley-fair-wausau-marathon-park-music-food-carnival-rodeo-demolition-derby-fireworks/10148365002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hockey Canada CEO does not resign during criticism July 28, 2022
- These classic Paul Hollywood scones wowed the queen mum July 28, 2022
- Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of several Sabar Dairy projects (see photos) July 28, 2022
- Appeal to revoke high entry rates for Komodo July 28, 2022
- True Thompson in private jet in Khloe Kardashian photos – Hollywood Life July 28, 2022