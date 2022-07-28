Shawn Mendes cancels rest of tour citing mental health issues





The Grammy nominee ‘wasn’t fully prepared for the toll that getting back on the road would cost him’ and decided to cancel the tour after consulting with ‘an incredible group of medical professionals’, he said. told fans in a statement shared on his social media accounts. “I started this tour excited to finally be able to start playing live again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready to see how difficult the tour would be after this time. away,” he said. “It’s become clearer that I need to take the time that I never personally took, to ground myself and come back stronger.” Mendes has already given a number of shows, appearing in Sacramento, California, as well as cities across Canada. But after the first set of shows, Mendes told fans earlier this month in a now-deleted post that he was taking time off from touring to address mental health issues. The Canadian-born entertainer has been transparent with fans about his health issues. In April he tweeted a screenshot of an iPhone note he wrote that said he “often felt like he was flying or drowning.” “Sometimes I don’t care what people think and I feel free,” he wrote. “most of the time it’s a fight [sic].” Mendes announced his split from singer and “Seorita” duo partner Camila Cabello in November. A few months after their breakup, Mendes Told SiriusXM’s “Morning Mashup” that he was “giving himself a lot of grace” to heal from the separation. He also told Instagram followers in March that he felt lonely after their split. “Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, f**king on the edge?” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “Now I feel like I’m finally alone, and I hate it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/entertainment/shawn-mendes-cancels-tour-mental-health-cec/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

