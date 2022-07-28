AMC Entertainment (AMC) is expected to release earnings on Thursday





AMC Entertainment (New York Stock Exchange: AMC – Get a rating) is expected to report earnings after the market closes on Thursday, August 4. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Those interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link. AMC Entertainment (New York Stock Exchange: AMC – Get a rating) last released its quarterly results on Monday, May 9. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company posted revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue increased 429.8% year over year. During the same period last year, the company achieved EPS ($1.42). On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post -$1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year. AMC Entertainment trades up 3.2% New York Stock Exchange: AMC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month minimum of $9.70 and a 12-month maximum of $52.79. Hedge funds weigh on AMC Entertainment Several hedge funds have recently changed their holdings in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares in the company worth $26,000 after acquiring 856 additional shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,954 shares of the company valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the company worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 63.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. 34.20% of the shares are currently held by institutional investors and hedge funds. A Wall Street analyst gives his opinion AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced its target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a Thursday, July 7 research report. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a Wednesday, July 20 research note. Finally, B. Riley lowered his target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a Tuesday, June 21 research note. Four investment analysts gave the stock a sell rating and one issued the company’s stock a hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.83. AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates or has interests in theaters in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theaters and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Leawood, Kansas. Featured articles Want more great investment ideas? Get news and reviews for AMC Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

