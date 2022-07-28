Paul Hollywood’s ‘Bake’ and Daniel Silva’s thriller on bestseller list





Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” Continues to Reign at No. 1 on USA Today Bestseller List. It’s the fourth week in a row, bringing the total to 18 weeks in the top spot. The film adaptation starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Strathairn continues to be the driving force behind the book which has spent a total of 203 weeks on the list since its debut in 2018. by Daniel Silva”Portrait of an unknown woman,(Harper, 448 pp.) has the highest debut of any book on the list this week, coming in at #2. The novel features legendary spy and art restorer, Gabriel Allon, who takes advantage of the lives quietly with his family in Venice until an art dealer asks Allon to investigate a rediscovered century-old painting, and soon finds him embroiled in a possible fraud case that could prove deadly. Here’s what worked well this week: After:‘Where the Crawdads Sing’: The Biggest Changes Between Book and Movie Hollywood “pastries” Paul Hollywood debuts on the USA TODAY bestseller list with his cookbook “Bake(Bloomsbury, 302 pp.) He took the 101st position. This is the first time one of his cookbooks has appeared on our list, but not the first time one of his recipes has appeared. “Love to Bake” from the Great British Baking Showincluded her recipes and appeared on our list in 2020. Bread features prominently in “Bake”, Hollywood’s first cookbook in five years, because it is a compendium of his favorite and essential recipes. But there are also pies, cakes, desserts and other goodies in the book, in which he attempts to perfect classic recipes, a project he began working with during downtime while filming ” Baking” in a bubble necessitated by the pandemic. After:Paul Hollywood’s Lime Meringue Pie is a twist on the classic lemon meringue After:Paul Hollywood wants ‘Great British Baking Show’ to last even after it’s ‘old and crumbly’ “We were inside this really nice hotel for seven weeks together. (Co-judge) Prue (Leith) who was writing his book, (co-host) Matt (Lucas) was doing scripts for something and I think the same with (co-host) Noel Fielding,” Hollywood told USA TODAY’s Kelly Lawler. “I had all this time after the tent, going back to my room, I was like, I’m going to do this. I’m going to do another book, right? It’s been five years, it was about time. I was too lazy.” Hollywood is confident that home bakers will be able to tackle its recipes, even if they seem too difficult or complicated on the surface. The recipes are “simple because every step is simple. It’s just that when you put it all together, you look at it and you’re like, Oh, that’s a lot.” Contributor: Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY

