Ford and Mellon Foundations Announce 2022 Disability Futures Fellows





Nasreen Alkhateeba filmmaker who documented Kamala Harris during the election campaign; Anthony Hunter, also known as Purple Fire Crow, a Deaf Indigenous choreographer whose work has been performed around the world; and Franklin t-shirtwho is writing new Harley Quinn comics for DC, is among the second class of Futures of Disability Fellows, the Ford and Andrew W. Mellon Foundations announced Wednesday. The Fellowship provides 20 American artists, filmmakers, and journalists with disabilities with unlimited grants of $50,000 administered by the arts funding group United States Artists. They are chosen by peer-advisors who are themselves disabled artists. The scholarship supports people at all stages of their careers and the class includes both emerging and established artists. One of the scholarship recipients, Corbett Joan OToole, 70, an activist and historian who was featured in the Oscar-nominated documentary Crip Camp, said: “I am truly shocked.

I do a lot of good work, but that’s not necessarily the most important thing, she says. Its networking, providing resources to people, filling the gaps.

This is the second class of fellows in the program, which was established in 2020 as part of an effort to increase the visibility and voice of artists with disabilities. Originally conceived as an 18-month initiative, the foundations announced last year that they would commit an additional $5 million to support the program through 2025. About one in four adults in the United States has a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dickie Hearts, a deaf, gay, and BIPOC actor and filmmaker known for his recurring role on the Netflix San Francisco series Tales of the City, said he hoped to use the funding to produce a live-action version of an original musical concept in American Sign Language which he had done remotely on Zoom during the pandemic. I would love to see more deaf people behind the scenes, as well as on screen, he said in a video interview this week, which was conducted with the help of an ASL interpreter. I want to see more creative executives, deaf directors, executive producers and writers.

The grants offer flexible compensation options. The money can be distributed in a lump sum, in installments or even deferred, depending on what suits the artist best.

Other recipients include Alexandria Wailes, a deaf actress who recently played the Lady in Purple in the Broadway revival of Ntozake Shanges’ chorepoem For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf; JJJJJerome Ellis, a composer and poet who has a stutter (the reason for the repeated J’s in his name) and produces work on stuttering and blackness; and Wendy Lujournalist and disability rights advocate who was recently hired as an editor by The New York Times. I’m working on a book coming out next year, I’m doing gigs again, I’m dancing more, it’s so exciting to be back working live, said Ellis, 33, who returned about a year ago and a half in Virginia, where he grew up, from New York. The first class of scholars included choreographer Alice Sheppard, filmmaker Jim LeBrecht and journalist Alice Wong. The Ford and Mellon Foundations plan to invite people from the philanthropy and cultural sectors to learn from fellows and disability arts leaders at a symposium in New York in 2025, and fellows will be invited to a retreat of networking in 2024.

