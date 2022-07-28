Entertainment
Local actor returns from LA for ‘Hymn’ at Shakespeare & Company – Saratogian
LENOX, Mass. In theatre, there are many definitions of repair. Obviously, we are acting in a blockbuster movie or play.
But, in an industry where less than 50% of union players are working at any given time, working steadily is the best description of doing good.
Kevin Craig West, is successful in the industry. He currently plays Gil in a two-person play Hymn at Shakespeare & Company, one of the most prestigious theater companies in the region and perhaps the country.
West vividly remembers seeing the musical Big River at the New York State Theater Institute and realizing acting was the way he should make a living. He never deviated from this path.
He has performed in almost every non-professional theater company in the region. After honing his skills at the community theater level, he earned his Actors Equity union card.
Once in the union, he appeared in Race and Trip To Bountiful at Capital Rep. Even while living in Los Angeles, he returned to Cap Rep to play Christopher Marlowe in Shakespeare in Love.
However, it was at Oldcastle Theater Company, a professional theater company in Bennington, VT, that he said something clicked and he decided to add television and film to his ambitions.
Predictably, given Wests’ drive and work ethic, his time in Los Angeles from 2013 to 2019 was a success. From small roles he progressed to the point that in the movie Dont Look Up he played Meryl Streeps Secretary of State POTUS.
On television, he played Captain Roland in the television series FBIs Most Wanted. He also served as Mayor Terrence Bryant in the new series Law and Order: Organized Crime.
He has several projects coming out this year and next, including an Apple TV movie starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. He is very proud of a gag scene in which he is starring. This will attract public attention, he said.
Indeed, Wests’ agent and reps feel he is approaching a breakout role that will make him well known to the public. This faith is indicated by producers asking him for audition tapes rather than going door to door.
Hymn, to Shakespeare & Company, is unlikely to be a vehicle that will bring him fame, but being asked by famed director Reggie Smith to play the part after working with him at a reading last season fills him with pride. . He says his first love is the stage and considers Smith an important director, teacher and mentor.
Hymn is about two men who meet at a funeral. One, Benny, knows the deceased. Gil no. Over the course of the 80-minute play, the two men develop what West calls an intimate relationship. He quickly explains that it doesn’t mean in a sexual way. It is a love story between two men who admire each other, advise each other and become friends. It’s a pretty good story, he said.
Indeed, English actress and playwright Lolita Chakrabarti has been cited as having written the play based on her husband’s relationships with his friends. She said she had heard for years how men were afraid to express their emotions with other men, but her experience was totally different.
West agreed and indeed, in a case of life imitating art, he raves about his relationship with his acting partner, rannry. He became my brother. We will be close friends for life. He is a brilliant actor and can speak with informed authority on almost any subject. It is a pleasure to work with him and to know him.
When asked to describe his character Gil, a man who wants to reach his full potential, West says he’s determined, has courage and will never give up. If there is a chance for him to get something he wants, hell work and learn until he achieves his goal.
Sounds like casting to me.
Hymn is at Shakespeare & Company until August 28. He’s playing in the repertoire, so check shakespeare.org for times and dates.
